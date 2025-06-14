UFC Atlanta: ‘Usman vs. Buckley’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Georgia for tonight’s UFC Atlanta event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley.

Usman (20-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. The former welterweight kingpin was most previously seen in action in October of 2023, where he suffered a majority decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ earned his most recent victory in November of 2021, when he successfully defended the promotion‘s welterweight title with a unanimous decision win over Colby Covington.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Buckley (21-6 MMA) enters this evening’s headliner sporting a six-fight winning streak. ‘New Mansa’ was last seen in action this past December, where he scored a TKO victory over former interim title holder Colby Covington. A win tonight could put the streaking 31-year-old right into title contention.

UFC Atlanta is co-headlined by a women’s flyweight contest featuring Rose Namajunas taking on Miranda Maverick.

Namajunas (13-7 MMA) will enter the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Erin Blanchfield in her most recent Octagon appearance at UFC Edmonton this past November. Prior to that setback, ‘Thug’ had reeled off back-to-back wins over Tracey Cortes and Amanda Ribas respectively.

Meanwhile, Miranda Maverick (15-5 MMA) enters this evening’s co-headliner sporting a four-fight winning streak, her latest being a unanimous decision victory over Jamey-Lyn Horth this past December in Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old has gone 6-1 over her past seven Octagon appearances overall, with her lone loss in that time coming against streaking contender Jasmine Jasudavicius.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC Atlanta main card lineup is the return of former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt who will be locking horns with Raoni Barcelos.

Cody Garbrandt (14-6 MMA) has not competed since suffering a submission loss to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300 in April of 2024. That setback snapped a two-fight winning streak for ‘No Love’, who had previously earned Octagon wins over Brian Kelleher (KO) and Trevin Jones (Decision).

Meanwhile, Raoni Barcelos (19-5 MMA) currently boasts a two-fight winning streak, this after earning impressive wins over Payton Talbott and Cristian Quiñonez. The 38-year-old Brazilian has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Atlanta Main Card (10pm EST on ESPN+)

170 lbs.: Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley –

125 lbs.: Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick –

185 lbs.: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski –

135 lbs.: Cody Garbrandt vs. Raoni Barcelos –

185 lbs.: Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Cody Brundage –

205 lbs.: Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy –

UFC Atlanta Prelims (7pm EST on ESPN+)

205 lbs.: Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato –

170 lbs.: Michael Chiesa vs. Court McGee –

135 lbs.: Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Kris Moutinho –

125 lbs.: Cody Durden vs. Jose Ochoa –

135 lbs.: Ricky Simon vs. Cameron Smotherman –

170 lbs.: Phil Rowe vs. Ange Loosa –

125 lbs.: Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Vanessa Demopoulos –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s welterweight main event between Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley?