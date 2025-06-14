UFC Atlanta: ‘Usman vs. Buckley’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - June 14, 2025

The Octagon returns to Georgia for tonight’s UFC Atlanta event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley.

UFC Atlanta, Kamaru Usman, Joaquin Buckley, Results, UFC

Usman (20-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. The former welterweight kingpin was most previously seen in action in October of 2023, where he suffered a majority decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ earned his most recent victory in November of 2021, when he successfully defended the promotion‘s welterweight title with a unanimous decision win over Colby Covington.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Buckley (21-6 MMA) enters this evening’s headliner sporting a six-fight winning streak. ‘New Mansa’ was last seen in action this past December, where he scored a TKO victory over former interim title holder Colby Covington. A win tonight could put the streaking 31-year-old right into title contention.

UFC Atlanta is co-headlined by a women’s flyweight contest featuring Rose Namajunas taking on Miranda Maverick.

Rose Namajunas, UFC Atlanta

Photo via Rose Namajunas on Instagram

Namajunas (13-7 MMA) will enter the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Erin Blanchfield in her most recent Octagon appearance at UFC Edmonton this past November. Prior to that setback, ‘Thug’ had reeled off back-to-back wins over Tracey Cortes and Amanda Ribas respectively.

Meanwhile, Miranda Maverick (15-5 MMA) enters this evening’s co-headliner sporting a four-fight winning streak, her latest being a unanimous decision victory over Jamey-Lyn Horth this past December in Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old has gone 6-1 over her past seven Octagon appearances overall, with her lone loss in that time coming against streaking contender Jasmine Jasudavicius.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC Atlanta main card lineup is the return of former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt who will be locking horns with Raoni Barcelos.

Cody Garbrandt (14-6 MMA) has not competed since suffering a submission loss to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300 in April of 2024. That setback snapped a two-fight winning streak for ‘No Love’, who had previously earned Octagon wins over Brian Kelleher (KO) and Trevin Jones (Decision).

Meanwhile, Raoni Barcelos (19-5 MMA) currently boasts a two-fight winning streak, this after earning impressive wins over Payton Talbott and Cristian Quiñonez. The 38-year-old Brazilian has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Atlanta Main Card (10pm EST on ESPN+)

170 lbs.: Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley –

125 lbs.: Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick –

185 lbs.: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski –

135 lbs.: Cody Garbrandt vs. Raoni Barcelos –

185 lbs.: Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Cody Brundage –

205 lbs.: Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy –

UFC Atlanta Prelims (7pm EST on ESPN+)

205 lbs.: Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato –

170 lbs.: Michael Chiesa vs. Court McGee –

135 lbs.: Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Kris Moutinho –

125 lbs.: Cody Durden vs. Jose Ochoa –

135 lbs.: Ricky Simon vs. Cameron Smotherman –

170 lbs.: Phil Rowe vs. Ange Loosa –

125 lbs.: Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Vanessa Demopoulos –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s welterweight main event between Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Joaquin Buckley Kamaru Usman UFC UFC Atlanta

Related

Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria sends a message to Charles Oliveira in new training footage

Harry Kettle - June 14, 2025
Jon Jones, UFC, MMA
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski gives his thoughts on Jon Jones as UFC heavyweight champion

Harry Kettle - June 14, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski has given his thoughts on the ongoing UFC heavyweight championship reign of Jon Jones.

Charles Oliveira UFC 309
Ilia Topuria

Michael Bisping issues warning regarding Charles Oliveira's style vs Ilia Topuria

Harry Kettle - June 14, 2025

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has issued a warning regarding Charles Oliveira’s style when he faces Ilia Topuria.

Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes
Jon Jones

Curtis Blaydes doesn't believe Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall will happen

Harry Kettle - June 14, 2025

UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes has given his thoughts on Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall and whether or not it’ll happen.

Francis Ngannou, UFC, MMA, Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Francis Ngannou make surprise appearance at UFC Atlanta ceremonial weigh-ins

BJ Penn Staff - June 13, 2025

We may never see Francis Ngannou in the Octagon again, but the heavyweight star returned to the UFC stage in the lead-up to promotion’s Saturday night card in Atlanta, Georgia.

Artem Vakhitov, UFC, Glory 100, MMA

Glory 100 star Artem Vakhitov looks back on ‘disappointment’ of lowball UFC offer

BJ Penn Staff - June 13, 2025
Ilia Topuria sparring
Paddy Pimblett

Ilia Topuria names 'pain in the ass' UFC contender who he wants to fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 13, 2025

Ilia Topuria says there’s one surging UFC lightweight contender who he hopes to settle some beef with.

Jose Aldo, UFC
UFC

Jose Aldo made a bold change to his training regimen in final years of UFC career

BJ Penn Staff - June 13, 2025

Former UFC featherweight champ Jose Aldo is considered one of the best fighters in MMA history. One of the many skills that made him so good was his takedown defense. The Brazilian was renowned for his ability to negate his opponents’ wrestling, and famously stopped 16 of 16 takedown attempts from reigning bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili when they fought.

Darren Till, Nate Diaz, UFC
Nate Diaz

Darren Till claims Nate Diaz bailed on boxing match, but another UFC star is 'interested'

BJ Penn Staff - June 13, 2025

Darren Till claims Nate Diaz bailed on plans to meet in the boxing ring this August. The good news is that another UFC veteran is allegedly considering accepting the fight at a later date.

Belal Muhammad UFC walkout
Kamaru Usman

Belal Muhammad shares surprising take on Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 13, 2025

Belal Muhammad has an interesting stance on Kamaru Usman’s UFC Atlanta main event against Joaquin Buckley.