Michael Chiesa suggests Colby Covington is moving in a different direction with his career: “He’s a nice guy off camera”

UFC veteran Michael Chiesa has given his thoughts on the future of Colby Covington in the world of mixed martial arts.

As we know, Colby Covington is a pretty controversial figure – and that’s us putting it lightly. He has a tendency to say outrageous things in the name of making headlines and throughout the course of his career, he’s been able to earn a lot of big opportunities off the back of that.

Of course, he’s also a talented fighter, but he hasn’t quite been able to showcase that in his last few outings inside the Octagon. At this point, nobody really knows what the plan is moving forward for Covington in this absolutely stacked welterweight division.

Michael Chiesa, who returns to action against Court McGee this weekend, recently weighed in on potentially fighting Covington and his persona away from the cameras.