Michael Chiesa suggests Colby Covington is moving in a different direction with his career: “He’s a nice guy off camera”
UFC veteran Michael Chiesa has given his thoughts on the future of Colby Covington in the world of mixed martial arts.
As we know, Colby Covington is a pretty controversial figure – and that’s us putting it lightly. He has a tendency to say outrageous things in the name of making headlines and throughout the course of his career, he’s been able to earn a lot of big opportunities off the back of that.
Of course, he’s also a talented fighter, but he hasn’t quite been able to showcase that in his last few outings inside the Octagon. At this point, nobody really knows what the plan is moving forward for Covington in this absolutely stacked welterweight division.
Michael Chiesa, who returns to action against Court McGee this weekend, recently weighed in on potentially fighting Covington and his persona away from the cameras.
Chiesa’s view on Covington
“I don’t know if I can really divulge much, but the powers at be liked the idea, Chael and DC liked it a lot, the higher-ups loved the idea, and I thought it would have been great ending to The Ultimate Fighter but I’ve kinda just given up on the idea of calling the guy out,” Chiesa said during UFC Atlanta media day. “I think he’s going to go a different direction in his career, and I think being a streamer is what he’s pursuing right now. He doesn’t have the desire to compete as much as he did before.”
“So, it’s just time to move on and let him do what he wants to do, and if he fights again, he fights again,” Chiesa added. “I’m focused on Court McGee and moving him out of the equation.” It’s his loss and the fans’ loss because he brings a lot of heat the way he builds his fight, and I have the style to beat him, but move on, it’s over.
“He’s a nice guy off camera, dick on camera,” Chiesa concluded.
