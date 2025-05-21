Khamzat Chimaev takes a shot at Dricus du Plessis’ coaches ahead of UFC 319

By Harry Kettle - May 21, 2025

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has taken a shot at Dricus du Plessis’ team ahead of their main event clash at UFC 319.

Khamzat Chimaev

At UFC 319, Khamzat Chimaev will finally get his chance to reach the next level in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He will challenge Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship, in a fight that has been a long time coming. He’s been able to tear through the rest of the competition, most notably Robert Whittaker, and he’s done so with a terrifying precision.

RELATED: Dricus du Plessis coach wants Alex Pereira fight to happen in December: “We’ll just go up (in weight)”

Of course, DDP isn’t the sort of fighter that you can easily dismiss. This is going to be much tougher for Chimaev than a lot of people think – or, at least, that’s what we’re all telling ourselves. Regardless of how you try to examine it, this has the potential to be one of the most intriguing bouts of the year thus far.

As you’d expect, the two have been going back and forth at one another on social media – with ‘Borz’ throwing the latest jab.

 

Chimaev hits out at du Plessis’ team

In the post in question, Chimaev seems to be mocking the size of du Plessis’ coaches and his team as a whole. As you can imagine, someone like DDP isn’t likely to take very kindly to this kind of insult – and he’s responded.

In many ways, though, this feels like Khamzat going back to his trash talking roots. We all know that du Plessis isn’t afraid to trade verbal blows with his opponents before fights, and every single time he’s done that in the UFC, it’s paid off for him.

Either way, though, the South African champ is set for what is by far the toughest test of his career to date at UFC 319.

What do you believe is going to happen when Khamzat Chimaev challenges Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship? Will it be a fight that goes the distance, or are you expecting to see a stoppage? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev UFC

