Khamzat Chimaev takes a shot at Dricus du Plessis’ coaches ahead of UFC 319

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has taken a shot at Dricus du Plessis’ team ahead of their main event clash at UFC 319.

At UFC 319, Khamzat Chimaev will finally get his chance to reach the next level in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He will challenge Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship, in a fight that has been a long time coming. He’s been able to tear through the rest of the competition, most notably Robert Whittaker, and he’s done so with a terrifying precision.

Of course, DDP isn’t the sort of fighter that you can easily dismiss. This is going to be much tougher for Chimaev than a lot of people think – or, at least, that’s what we’re all telling ourselves. Regardless of how you try to examine it, this has the potential to be one of the most intriguing bouts of the year thus far.

As you’d expect, the two have been going back and forth at one another on social media – with ‘Borz’ throwing the latest jab.