Ilia Topuria sends a message to Charles Oliveira in new training footage

UFC star Ilia Topuria has sent a message to Charles Oliveira in new training footage as their UFC 317 collision draws nearer.

As we know, Ilia Topuria will battle Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 317. It’s a fight that has been in the works for a while now, with the two men being set to do battle over the UFC lightweight championship. The current champion, Islam Makhachev, will vacate the title the moment that the fight begins, as he begins to pursue a new dream – winning a second world title at welterweight.

Of course, when it comes to Topuria vs Oliveira, fights don’t get much bigger or better. Ilia is widely considered to be the favorite in this contest but when you’re dealing with someone as experienced as ‘Do Bronx’, it’s hard to know for sure how things are going to play out. He has so many weapons to play with and after taking on some of the toughest fighters on the planet throughout the course of his career, he isn’t going to shy away from this challenge.

For Topuria, his confidence couldn’t be higher. He’s coming off the back of knockout wins over Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway which, in itself, is unheard of. As he prepares to battle it out with Oliveira, ‘El Matador’ has made it known that he is going in there to take his rival’s head off.