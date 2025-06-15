UFC Atlanta Results: Michael Chiesa defeats Court McGee

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Atlanta results, including the welterweight bout between Michael Chiesa and Court McGee.

Chiesa (19-7 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a third-round submission victory over Max Griffin at December’s UFC 310 event. ‘Maverick‘ has gone 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Court McGee (22-14 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past October at UFC 307, where he scored a submission victory over Tim Means. That win snapped a three-fight losing skid for the UFC veteran, who had previously suffered setbacks to Jermiah Wells, Matt Brown and Alex Morono.

Round one of this UFC Atlanta welterweight matchup begins and Court McGee takes the center of the cage. Michael Chiesa looking to circle and find a way inside. McGee comes forward with a flurry. He catches ‘Maverick’ with a short right hand. He lands another. Chiesa leaps in the pocket with a 1-2. Neither punch landed flush. He follows that up with a straight left that connects. Both men appear happy to stand at the moment. Just as I wrote that McGee shoots in for a single leg. Chiesa defends and we are back to range. A nice right hook from Michael Chiesa lands flush on the chin of Court McGee. Both men throw out straight rights. McGee ducks and comes over the top with a left. A good left hook to the body from Court. He lands another. One minute remains in the bout. The crowd is growing restless. Chiesa with a body kick. McGee goes to the body with a right hand. A jab lands for Chiesa, but his follow up right hand misses the mark. The welterweight veterans trade kicks. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of this welterweight contest begins and Court McGee comes forward with a combination. Michael Chiesa avoids and looks to return fire with a left hook. As he throws that, McGee catches him with a low blow and the action is immediately paused. That kick connected flush to the groin. ‘Maverick’ says he is ok after about 60 seconds and we restart. Chiesa with a right. McGee counters with one of his own. Court looks for a single leg takedown, but it is not there. Chiesa with a 1-2, but neither punch really connects. McGee with a 1-2, the second punch of which lands. Good jabs in the pocket by both men. Chiesa with a 1-2. Three minutes remain in the round. Another punch gets through for Michael Chiesa. It appears Court McGee is bleeding just outside of his right eye. Chiesa forces the clinch and works some knees before McGee ultimately shakes him off and gets back to range. A good low kick from McGee. He looks to close the distance and reels off some body shots in the process. Under a minute remains in the contest. Once again, the crowd is booing. Jabs from both fighters. McGee with another kick. Chiesa with a right hook. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of this welterweight snoozefest begins and Court McGee comes out with a jab and a low kick. Both rounds have been close, so it is anyone’s guess who, if either man, is ahead on the cards. Michael Chiesa with a left hook. McGee with a 1-2 that falls short. Chiesa with a high kick. He charges in with a flurry. McGee ducks under and looks to force the clinch. ‘Maverick’ changes the position and lands a good knee to the body. Another knee. McGee with a punch in return. More knees from Chiesa. A change in clinch position results in Court McGee dropping for a takedown attempt. He can’t get it and now it is back to Michael Chiesa working some knees and body punches. Two minutes remain in the bout. McGee drops for a double leg. He gets the fight to the floor, but Chiesa pops right back up and lands another knee to the body. The fighters separate and we are back to range. Just over a minute remains. Not a ton of action late. Someone needs to step up here. McGee with a kick to the body. He lands a right over the top and then one to the body. Another late 1-2 from McGee. The horn sounds to end a very uneventful contest.

Official UFC Atlanta Results: Michael Chiesa def. Court McGee by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Who would you like to see Chiesa fight next following his victory over McGee this evening in Georgia?