UFC 300: ‘Pereira vs. Hill’ Weigh-in Results – All Fighters Are Good to Go!!!

The UFC 300 weigh-ins took place today, Friday, April 12th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The ceremonial weigh-ins for fans take place this evening at 7 pm ET at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The historic UFC 300 is now only a day away, taking place tomorrow, Saturday April 13th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Nevada.

Headlining the event will be a light heavyweight title fight between current champion Alex Pereira (9-2 MMA) and previous champion Jamahal Hill (12-1 MMA).

The co-main event of UFC 300 will feature current champion Zhang Weili (24-3 MMA) going up against Yan Xiaonan (18-3 MMA) for the women’s strawweight title.

Justin Gaethje (25-4 MMA) will be putting his BMF belt on the line when he gets in the cage with Max Holloway (25-7 MMA).

And there is so much more……

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt (14-5 MMA) will go up against the former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (22-3 MMA).

Kayla Harrison (16-1 MMA) will be making her UFC debut against Holly Holm (15-6 MMA) at bantamweight.

The former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA) will make his featherweight debut against Calvin Kattar (23-7 MMA).

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka (29-4 MMA) will get in the cage with Aleksandar Rakic (14-3 MMA).

And it doesn’t end there…

The Official UFC Weigh-In Results are:

UFC 300 MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Alex Pereira (205) vs. Jamahal Hill (205)

Zhang Weili (115) vs. Yan Xiaonan (115)

Justin Gaethje (156) vs. Max Holloway (156)

Charles Oliveira (156) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (156)

Cody Brundage (186) vs. Bo Nickal (186)

UFC 300 PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Jiri Prochazka (206) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (206)

Calvin Kattar (145.5) vs. Aljamain Sterling (146)

Kayla Harrison (136) vs. Holly Holm (136)

Diego Lopes (146) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (146)

UFC 300 PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Renato Moicano (156) vs. Jalin Turner (155.5)

Jessica Andrade (116) vs. Marina Rodriguez (116)

Bobby Green (156) vs. Jim Miller (155.5)

Deiveson Figueiredo (135.5) vs. Cody Garbrandt (136)

Are you excited about tomorrow’s card which is considered to be the ‘greatest of all time’ in UFC history?

Who are you picking to come out victorious?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!