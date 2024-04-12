UFC 300: ‘Pereira vs. Hill’ Weigh-in Results – All Fighters Are Good to Go!!!

April 12, 2024

The UFC 300 weigh-ins took place today, Friday, April 12th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Max Holloway, UFC 300

The ceremonial weigh-ins for fans take place this evening at 7 pm ET at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The historic UFC 300 is now only a day away, taking place tomorrow, Saturday April 13th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Nevada.

Headlining the event will be a light heavyweight title fight between current champion Alex Pereira (9-2 MMA) and previous champion Jamahal Hill (12-1 MMA).

The co-main event of UFC 300 will feature current champion Zhang Weili (24-3 MMA) going up against Yan Xiaonan (18-3 MMA) for the women’s strawweight title.

Justin Gaethje (25-4 MMA) will be putting his BMF belt on the line when he gets in the cage with Max Holloway (25-7 MMA).

And there is so much more……

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt (14-5 MMA) will go up against the former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (22-3 MMA).

Kayla Harrison (16-1 MMA) will be making her UFC debut against Holly Holm (15-6 MMA) at bantamweight.

The former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA) will make his featherweight debut against Calvin Kattar (23-7 MMA).

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka (29-4 MMA) will get in the cage with  Aleksandar Rakic (14-3 MMA).

And it doesn’t end there…

The Official UFC Weigh-In Results are:

UFC 300 MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Alex Pereira (205) vs. Jamahal Hill (205)
  • Zhang Weili (115) vs. Yan Xiaonan (115)
  • Justin Gaethje (156) vs. Max Holloway (156)
  • Charles Oliveira (156) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (156)
  • Cody Brundage (186) vs. Bo Nickal (186)

UFC 300 PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Jiri Prochazka (206) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (206)
  • Calvin Kattar (145.5) vs. Aljamain Sterling (146)
  • Kayla Harrison (136) vs. Holly Holm (136)
  • Diego Lopes (146) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (146)

UFC 300 PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Renato Moicano (156) vs. Jalin Turner (155.5)
  • Jessica Andrade (116) vs. Marina Rodriguez (116)
  • Bobby Green (156) vs. Jim Miller (155.5)
  • Deiveson Figueiredo (135.5) vs. Cody Garbrandt (136)

BJPENN.COM

