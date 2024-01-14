Fight fans express disappointment over main card lineup for UFC 297: “Looks like a Fight Night”

By Fernando Quiles - January 14, 2024

Fans have shared their views on the UFC 297 card, and it isn’t pretty.

Dana White

UFC 297 will be held inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario on January 20. In the main event of the first UFC pay-per-view of 2024 it’ll be Sean Strickland putting his UFC Middleweight Championship at stake against Dricus Du Plessis. Strickland and Du Plessis have some bad blood brewing, and it led to the two brawling in the crowd during UFC 296.

RELATED: DRICUS DU PLESSIS DISCUSSES HIS UPCOMING TITLE FIGHT WITH SEAN STRICKLAND AT UFC 297: “NO WAY IT REACHES CHAMPIONSHIP ROUNDS”

Fans Not Impressed By UFC 297 Card

We recently shared a post on X asking you for your thoughts on the UFC 297 main card. It’s clear that many of you do not believe UFC 297 is worthy of a buy if you’re looking for something more than the headliner.

“A 5 maybe, but the main event and Arnold Allen could make it higher depending how the fights play out. Mallott is fun too but Magny could make that a snoozer.”

“Magny and Curtis on main card says it all really.”

“Not PPV worthy IMO.”

“Usual fight night.”

“The hype video was pretty great but the overall card is lacking for sure.”

“Looks like a ufc fight night.”

In the co-main event Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva will collide for the vacant UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship. Neil Magny will take on Mike Malott, and Chris Curtis will meet Marc-André Barriault. In the main card opener, Arnold Allen does battle with Movsar Evloev.

Be sure to visit the BJPenn.com homepage for live coverage of UFC 297. We’ll be bringing you live results and video highlights of the key matchups on the card, including the two UFC title fights.

What do you think of the UFC 297 card? Does the event warrant an ESPN+ PPV purchase? Let us know in the comment section below.

