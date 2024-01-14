Magomed Ankalaev has warning for UFC champion Alex Pereira: “He’s not going to feel comfortable”

By Fernando Quiles - January 14, 2024

Magomed Ankalaev has sent a clear message to UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Magomed Ankalaev

Ankalaev was in action this past Saturday. He went one-on-one with Johnny Walker in the main event of UFC Vegas 84. This was a rematch, as Ankalaev and Walker fought to a no contest at UFC 294. Ankalaev landed an illegal knee strike, and the Octagon doctor called the fight off after evaluating Walker.

There was no controversy in the rematch. Ankalaev knocked Walker out in the second round. Now, the Russian bruiser is targeting “Poatan.”

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER MAGOMED ANKALAEV KO’S JOHNNY WALKER AT UFC VEGAS 84

Magomed Ankalaev Sets Sights On Alex Pereira & UFC Gold

During the UFC Vegas 84 post-fight press conference, Magomed Ankalaev said he wanted to make a statement in his bout with Johnny Walker. He also expressed his belief that he can defeat Alex Pereira at his own game (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I could have come out here today and wrestled against Johnny Walker,” Ankalaev said via a Russian translator. “I could have taken him down right away and won with my ground-and-pound on the ground, but instead I wanted to send a message. I wanted to stand up and I wanted to knock him out, and that’s what I did.

“Now, for Glover Teixeira, I have a message. Don’t waste your time trying to teach your student how to wrestle or grapple, he’s not going to need it. I’m going to come out there, I’m going to stand across from him, and I know that he’s been knocked out before as a middleweight so imagine what’s going to happen if I meet him in light heavyweight. Trust me, he’s not going to feel comfortable there.”

Jamahal Hill is the clear number one contender for Pereira’s championship, but the issue is whether or not “Sweet Dreams” can recover in time to align with the UFC’s schedule. Hill relinquished the UFC light heavyweight title after suffering a ruptured Achilles.

Magomed Ankalaev

