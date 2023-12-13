Teddy Atlas praises Leon Edwards ahead of UFC 296: “He got 30 percent better when he won that title”

By Zain Bando - December 12, 2023

Teddy Atlas is a fixture of the fight game, specifically boxing.

Teddy Atlas

But when it comes to the UFC, specifically UFC 296, which takes place Saturday night from Las Vegas, Nevada, he also knows a thing or two.

On his recent podcast ‘The FIGHT with Teddy Atlas,’ Atlas broke down the keys to victory for Leon Edwards’ title defense against Colby Covington and how he sees the fight playing out.

“He got 30 percent better when he won that title [against Kamaru Usman],” Teddy Atlas said. “He has got everything going for him. He’s got the skills. He’s got the technique, and he has got the belief of a champion going for him right now.”

RELATED: Colby Covington explains why he’s the top pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC

Atlas said the fight will come down to Edwards’ ability to come forward and catch Covington with something as Colby shoots in for a takedown. He could also see the fight going to the championship rounds.

“Covington does three things – he comes in, he comes in, and he comes in more,” Teddy Atlas said. “And he does more than that. Of course, he’s very talented on the mat, too, but he is such a proud, tough warrior that sometimes, he’ll forego going onto the mat where he can show his great wrestling skills. He’ll forego that just to strike with you to win that way.”

Edwards and Covington have been linked to a fight for a while, as the fight is Covington’s third title shot since 2019, losing twice to then-champion Usman.

Covington’s last victory came at UFC 272 against Jorge Masvidal in March 2022, and he has not won back-to-back fights in four years. As for Edwards, he is coming off his second-straight victory against Usman and has not lost in eight years.

UFC 296 begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, capped off by the pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

What are your thoughts on Teddy Atlas’s comments? Let us know, Penn Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington Leon Edwards UFC 296

Related

Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman shares prediction for Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington title fight at UFC 296

Cole Shelton - December 12, 2023
Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington explains why he's the top pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC

Cole Shelton - December 12, 2023

Colby Covington believes he should be atop the pound-for-pound rankings.

Colby Covington and Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Official lineup released for UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington, including two title fights

Harry Kettle - December 12, 2023

The official lineup has been released for UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington ahead of fight night on Saturday.

Sean Strickland, UFC, Champion, Hyundai
Sean Strickland

Colby Covington says he would love to “slap around” UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland: “He’s just a pathetic excuse of a human being”

Harry Kettle - December 12, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has gone after UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and teased a fight between them.

Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards explains why Colby Covington won't be able to get under his skin

Cole Shelton - December 11, 2023

Leon Edwards doesn’t think Colby Covington’s trash talk will impact him at all.

Colby Covington

Colby Covington confident he will make Leon Edwards "quit" at UFC 296: "I've seen the quitter in him"

Cole Shelton - December 11, 2023
Leon Edwards holding UFC title
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards believes the UFC wants Colby Covington to defeat him: "He's got Dana White privilege"

Josh Evanoff - December 11, 2023

Welterweight champion Leon Edwards is aware that the UFC likely wants him to lose to Colby Covington on Saturday.

Colby Covington, Donald Trump
UFC

Colby Covington claims no one's going to beat him while “Donald Trump is in attendance" ahead of UFC 296 title fight

Cole Shelton - December 11, 2023

Colby Covington has full confidence he will become the UFC’s welterweight champion on Saturday at UFC 296.

Leon Edwards and Ian Machado Garry
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards sheds light on Ian Machado Garry gym KO rumors: “He got a little taste for sure”

Harry Kettle - December 11, 2023

Leon Edwards has shed some light on the rumors that he knocked out Ian Machado Garry in training.

Belal Muhammad
Colby Covington

Belal Muhammad serving as backup fighter for UFC 296 main event: “I think obviously they know Colby and Leon are the two most inactive welterweights in the division"

Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2023

Belal Muhammad will be an emergency backup in the event that something goes awry with the planned UFC 296 headliner.