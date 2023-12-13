Kamaru Usman shares prediction for Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington title fight at UFC 296

Kamaru Usman has shared his prediction for the welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington at UFC 296.

Usman has fought Edwards three times, winning once and suffering two defeats which saw him surrender his welterweight title. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has also fought Colby Covington on two occasions in the past, where he successfully defended the welterweight title in both fights. Given that he has spent plenty of time in the Octagon with both men, Usman is familiar with both of their styles.

Heading into UFC 296, Edwards is a small betting favorite to beat Covington and defend his belt for the welterweight title for the second time. Although many are torn on who will win, Kamaru Usman does think the Brit will get his hand raised on Saturday night in Las Vegas, as he believes the layoff is too much of a hindrance for Covington.

“Here’s my whole thing with picking, I don’t know because we know as wrestlers and now as fighters, DC, we know when you’ve been gone for a year and some change certain guys react differently to that. A guy like Dominick Cruz can take a year-and-a-half off and come back and still look like nothing happened. To where other guys can take a year-and-a-half off and look completely flat. We just don’t know how much that time is going to affect them and that’s what scares me about Colby Covington. If it’s not that time, I’m going 100 percent with Colby Covington,” Usman said on DC & RC on ESPN.

“I do believe in what I just said. Leon Edwards believes that he is the best welterweight on the planet right now because he got his hand raised fighting Kamaru Usman, who was the best welterweight on the planet. I do believe he is carrying that confidence and he’s going ‘well he beat him twice, and I can definitely beat this guy.’ Kamaru Usman is a little different than Colby Covington. Kamaru Usman not only can he wrestle, not only does he have that cardio to keep you off your toes, but he also has that one-punch knockout power. I was able to get past him, twice, I can take care of Covington. I think Leon believes in that so just for that dumb confidence alone I’m going with Edwards,” Usman continued.

It is interesting that Kamaru Usman would be picking Colby Covington had it not been for the layoff as the two are rivals. But, if ‘Chaos’ does win the title, it does open the path back for Usman to get back to a title shot.

Usman is currently on a three-fight losing streak and coming off a decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev at middleweight back in October. Prior to that, he lost back-to-back fights to Leon Edwards to lose his welterweight title.