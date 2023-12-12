Colby Covington explains why he’s the top pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC

By Cole Shelton - December 12, 2023

Colby Covington believes he should be atop the pound-for-pound rankings.

Colby Covington

Covington is currently not in the top 15 of the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings but that could all change on Saturday when ‘Chaos’ headlines UFC 296 against Leon Edwards for the welterweight title. It’s a massive fight and it’s likely Covington’s last chance at becoming the undisputed champion.

Although Colby Covington isn’t a UFC champion or on the pound-for-pound rankings, he believes he should be atop the list for one simple reason.

“We eating good, baby. Let me know who’s going to be eating like this seven days out from a fight, no one,” Covington said on UFC embedded as he ate a steak dinner. “I don’t cut weight though, I’m a real fighter. I fight at my natural weight class because I know I’m the best fighter in the world, I’m not a weight bully like Islam Makhachev who has to cut all that weight to have an advantage over midgets and beat those guys up. That’s why I’m the number one pound-for-pound fighter on Earth because I fight at my natural weight class.”

Colby Covington has been known to not cut much weight as he believes fighting at his natural weight class has more benefits. He believes that plays a role in his cardio being so good and has been vocal about other fighters being “weight bullies” and trying to cut as much weight as possible.

As for being atop the pound-for-pound rankings, even with a win over Saturday night at UFC 296 and becoming the welterweight champion, Colby Covington likely won’t get the top spot. Currently, Leon Edwards is ranked fourth, so a win could very well put Covington into the top five but would remain behind the likes of Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones.

However, Covington thinks the fact he doesn’t cut weight should add to his status on the pound-for-pound rankings as he’s fighting people who weigh more than him on fight night.

Colby Covington is currently 17-3 and hasn’t fought since March of 2022 when he beat Jorge Masvidal by decision. Since then, he has claimed he has accepted multiple fights against the likes of Khamzat Chimaev and Dustin Poirier but it never came to fruition. However, despite being off for over a year-and-a-half he still got a title shot against Edwards which is his third crack at becoming the undisputed champ.

Covington is the former interim welterweight champ and holds notable wins over Tyron Woodley, Robbie Lawler, Rafael dos Anjos, and Demian Maia among others.

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington UFC

Related

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 148, UFC 296

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 148 with Ian Machado Garry, Vicente Luque, Dustin Jacoby, and Brian Kelleher

Cole Shelton - December 12, 2023
Colby Covington and Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Official lineup released for UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington, including two title fights

Harry Kettle - December 12, 2023

The official lineup has been released for UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington ahead of fight night on Saturday.

Sean Strickland, UFC, Champion, Hyundai
Sean Strickland

Colby Covington says he would love to “slap around” UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland: “He’s just a pathetic excuse of a human being”

Harry Kettle - December 12, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has gone after UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and teased a fight between them.

Paddy Pimblett, Tony Ferguson and David Goggins
Tony Ferguson

Paddy Pimblett admits he wants to see Tony Ferguson get another win before retiring: “I just can’t let him do it at my expense”

Harry Kettle - December 12, 2023

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has admitted that he wants to see Tony Ferguson pick up another win before retiring from mixed martial arts.

Sergei Pavlovich going for a walk
UFC

Sergei Pavlovich sends warning to the UFC heavyweight division: “Don’t relax, I’ll be back soon!”

Harry Kettle - December 12, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich has issued a warning to the rest of the division ahead of his comeback.

Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez

What's next for Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez after UFC Vegas 83?

Cole Shelton - December 11, 2023
Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards explains why Colby Covington won't be able to get under his skin

Cole Shelton - December 11, 2023

Leon Edwards doesn’t think Colby Covington’s trash talk will impact him at all.

Colby Covington
Leon Edwards

Colby Covington confident he will make Leon Edwards "quit" at UFC 296: "I've seen the quitter in him"

Cole Shelton - December 11, 2023

Colby Covington believes Leon Edwards has quit in him and expects to show that at UFC 296.

Leon Edwards holding UFC title
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards believes the UFC wants Colby Covington to defeat him: "He's got Dana White privilege"

Josh Evanoff - December 11, 2023

Welterweight champion Leon Edwards is aware that the UFC likely wants him to lose to Colby Covington on Saturday.

Colby Covington, Donald Trump
UFC

Colby Covington claims no one's going to beat him while “Donald Trump is in attendance" ahead of UFC 296 title fight

Cole Shelton - December 11, 2023

Colby Covington has full confidence he will become the UFC’s welterweight champion on Saturday at UFC 296.