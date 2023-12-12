Colby Covington explains why he’s the top pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC

Colby Covington believes he should be atop the pound-for-pound rankings.

Covington is currently not in the top 15 of the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings but that could all change on Saturday when ‘Chaos’ headlines UFC 296 against Leon Edwards for the welterweight title. It’s a massive fight and it’s likely Covington’s last chance at becoming the undisputed champion.

Although Colby Covington isn’t a UFC champion or on the pound-for-pound rankings, he believes he should be atop the list for one simple reason.

“We eating good, baby. Let me know who’s going to be eating like this seven days out from a fight, no one,” Covington said on UFC embedded as he ate a steak dinner. “I don’t cut weight though, I’m a real fighter. I fight at my natural weight class because I know I’m the best fighter in the world, I’m not a weight bully like Islam Makhachev who has to cut all that weight to have an advantage over midgets and beat those guys up. That’s why I’m the number one pound-for-pound fighter on Earth because I fight at my natural weight class.”

Colby Covington has been known to not cut much weight as he believes fighting at his natural weight class has more benefits. He believes that plays a role in his cardio being so good and has been vocal about other fighters being “weight bullies” and trying to cut as much weight as possible.

As for being atop the pound-for-pound rankings, even with a win over Saturday night at UFC 296 and becoming the welterweight champion, Colby Covington likely won’t get the top spot. Currently, Leon Edwards is ranked fourth, so a win could very well put Covington into the top five but would remain behind the likes of Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones.

However, Covington thinks the fact he doesn’t cut weight should add to his status on the pound-for-pound rankings as he’s fighting people who weigh more than him on fight night.

Colby Covington is currently 17-3 and hasn’t fought since March of 2022 when he beat Jorge Masvidal by decision. Since then, he has claimed he has accepted multiple fights against the likes of Khamzat Chimaev and Dustin Poirier but it never came to fruition. However, despite being off for over a year-and-a-half he still got a title shot against Edwards which is his third crack at becoming the undisputed champ.

Covington is the former interim welterweight champ and holds notable wins over Tyron Woodley, Robbie Lawler, Rafael dos Anjos, and Demian Maia among others.