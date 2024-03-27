Colby Covington alleges Sean Strickland “is under investigation in Vegas” right now: “He’s gonna be going to court”

By Cole Shelton - March 26, 2024

Colby Covington claims former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is under investigation for allegedly pistol-whipping a man in Vegas.

Colby Covington and Sean Strickland

Covington and Strickland have never seen eye-to-eye, as they both have taken shots at one another. With that said, Covington is now claiming that the former middleweight champ is soon going to be going to court after he attacked a man in Vegas.

“He was a washout in my division, he couldn’t handle it in my division, he got beat up, knocked out because he couldn’t cut it. I think he’s a bum, he’s been hit in the head too many times, he’s got CTE. Anything that guy says you can’t follow along, that guys going literally probably going to kill someone someday. He’s under investigation right now in Vegas. Some drunk guy was wandering the streets near his home, he goes outside the home, pistol-whips the dude in the middle of the street. He’s under crazy investigation in Vegas right now. He’s gonna be going to court,” Colby Covington said about Sean Strickland.

Sean Strickland did hold a man at gunpoint who was hiding between his two vehicles, which led the police to arrest him, but whether or not this is the situation Covington is talking about is uncertain. But, ‘Chaos’ seems to think Strickland will be going to court over this alleged incident.

At the time of this writing, Stickland has yet to respond to Covington’s claims and whether or not he will remains to be seen.

As for Colby Covington’s fighting career, he is coming off a lackluster decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 296 back in December for the welterweight title. Since then, he has been calling out Ian Machado Garry as the American is hoping to return in June at International Fight Week.

Covington is currently ranked fourth at welterweight and is 12-4 inside the Octagon. In his career, ‘Chaos’ holds notable wins over Jorge Masvidal, Tyron Woodley, Robbie Lawler, Rafael dos Anjos, and Demian Maia among others.

