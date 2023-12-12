Official lineup released for UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington, including two title fights
The official lineup has been released for UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington ahead of fight night on Saturday.
For the final time this year, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will be putting on a pay-per-view event this weekend – and what a way to go out. UFC 296 will emanate from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in what can only be described as a blockbuster card. From two title fights to several really fun matchups, this has the potential to be the show of the year.
The main event will see Leon Edwards defend his UFC welterweight championship against Colby Covington. ‘Rocky’ has held the belt since defeating Kamaru Usman for the strap last year, whereas Covington will be going after undisputed gold for the third time.
As per UFC.com, the full lineup has been released ahead of Saturday night.
UFC 296: ‘Edwards vs Covington’ Main Card (ESPN+ PPV @ 10pm ET)
Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington – UFC welterweight championship
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval – UFC flyweight championship
Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett – lightweight
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson – welterweight
Vicente Luque vs. Ian Machado Garry – welterweight
Preliminary Card (ESPN2 and ESPN+ @ 8:00pm ET)
Josh Emmett vs. Bryce Mitchell – featherweight
Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa – women’s bantamweight
Cody Garbrandt vs. Brian Kelleher – bantamweight
Casey O’Neill vs. Ariane Lipski – women’s flyweight
Early Prelims (ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass @ 6:00pm ET)
Alonzo Menifield vs. Dustin Jacoby – light heavyweight
Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Cody Durden – flyweight
Andre Fili vs. Lucas Almeida – featherweight
Martin Buday vs. Shamil Gaziev – heavyweight
Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov – welterweight
