Official lineup released for UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington, including two title fights

By Harry Kettle - December 12, 2023

The official lineup has been released for UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington ahead of fight night on Saturday.

Colby Covington and Leon Edwards

For the final time this year, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will be putting on a pay-per-view event this weekend – and what a way to go out. UFC 296 will emanate from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in what can only be described as a blockbuster card. From two title fights to several really fun matchups, this has the potential to be the show of the year.

RELATED: Colby Covington confident he will make Leon Edwards “quit” at UFC 296: “I’ve seen the quitter in him”

The main event will see Leon Edwards defend his UFC welterweight championship against Colby Covington. ‘Rocky’ has held the belt since defeating Kamaru Usman for the strap last year, whereas Covington will be going after undisputed gold for the third time.

As per UFC.com, the full lineup has been released ahead of Saturday night.

UFC 296: ‘Edwards vs Covington’ Main Card (ESPN+ PPV @ 10pm ET)

Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington – UFC welterweight championship
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval – UFC flyweight championship
Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett – lightweight
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson – welterweight
Vicente Luque vs. Ian Machado Garry – welterweight

Preliminary Card (ESPN2 and ESPN+ @ 8:00pm ET)

Josh Emmett vs. Bryce Mitchell – featherweight
Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa – women’s bantamweight
Cody Garbrandt vs. Brian Kelleher – bantamweight
Casey O’Neill vs. Ariane Lipski – women’s flyweight

Early Prelims (ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass @ 6:00pm ET)

Alonzo Menifield vs. Dustin Jacoby – light heavyweight
Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Cody Durden – flyweight
Andre Fili vs. Lucas Almeida – featherweight
Martin Buday vs. Shamil Gaziev – heavyweight
Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov – welterweight

Are you excited for the UFC 296 card? Which bout are you most excited to see on both the main card and the prelims? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

