Official lineup released for UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington, including two title fights

The official lineup has been released for UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington ahead of fight night on Saturday.

For the final time this year, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will be putting on a pay-per-view event this weekend – and what a way to go out. UFC 296 will emanate from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in what can only be described as a blockbuster card. From two title fights to several really fun matchups, this has the potential to be the show of the year.

The main event will see Leon Edwards defend his UFC welterweight championship against Colby Covington. ‘Rocky’ has held the belt since defeating Kamaru Usman for the strap last year, whereas Covington will be going after undisputed gold for the third time.

As per UFC.com, the full lineup has been released ahead of Saturday night.