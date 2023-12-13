Joe Rogan details why proposed UFC fight with Wesley Snipes never came to fruition: “He knew I was going to kill him”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has explained why a proposed MMA fight with Wesley Snipes never came to fruition.

While he may not be everyone’s cup of tea, there’s no denying that Joe Rogan is an important part of the UFC family. For decades now, he’s been on the call for some of the promotion’s biggest and best moments. In addition to that, he’s also built quite an empire for himself outside of the fight game through his podcast.

He has some incredibly interesting guests on every single week and recently, he opted to discuss the time he almost had an MMA bout against actor Wesley Snipes. While it may seem outlandish, as per Rogan himself, it was close to becoming a reality.