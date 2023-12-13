Joe Rogan details why proposed UFC fight with Wesley Snipes never came to fruition: “He knew I was going to kill him”

By Harry Kettle - December 13, 2023

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has explained why a proposed MMA fight with Wesley Snipes never came to fruition.

Joe Rogan, Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr.

While he may not be everyone’s cup of tea, there’s no denying that Joe Rogan is an important part of the UFC family. For decades now, he’s been on the call for some of the promotion’s biggest and best moments. In addition to that, he’s also built quite an empire for himself outside of the fight game through his podcast.

He has some incredibly interesting guests on every single week and recently, he opted to discuss the time he almost had an MMA bout against actor Wesley Snipes. While it may seem outlandish, as per Rogan himself, it was close to becoming a reality.

Rogan details Snipes feud

“I think because he knew I was going to kill him,” Rogan said on The Joe Rogan Experience. “I think in the beginning he thought that he would be able to stuff takedowns, and he would kick my ass. Then he found out, no, I’m a taekwondo champion, and I’m a kickboxer. I’m way better at standing up than I am on the ground.

“I don’t know what happened, but there was a bunch of different demands,” he continued. “At first, it was going to be 50/50 and then he wanted to be 60/40, and I’d agreed to everything. Finally, it was like, okay, give me just this amount of money and give him whatever else the f—k you want. I’m like, I’m going to f—king strangle that guy, let me get a hold of him. It never happened.”

Quotes via MiddleEasy

Would you have been interested in seeing these two square off? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Topics:

Joe Rogan UFC

