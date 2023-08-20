UFC 292 Bonus Report: Sean O’Malley one of four fights to take home $50k

By Chris Taylor - August 19, 2023

The Octagon returned to Boston for tonight’s UFC 292 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley.

Sean O'Malley

The highly anticipated bantamweight title fight resulted in a second-round TKO victory for Sean O’Malley. ‘Suga’ was able to keep the fight standing as long as it lasted and was able to connect with his heavy right hand early in the second round. That shot sent ‘Funkmaster’ crashing to the canvas, and O’Malley promptly finished the fight by landing some big ground and pound.

UFC 292 was co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight featuring Zhang Weili taking on Amanda Lemos. The bout resulted in another phenomenal performance from reigning strawweight champion Zhang Weili. The Chinese standout landed the most strikes in strawweight title fight history, which included a late knockdown in the fifth and final round. After twenty-five minutes of domination, Zhang was awarded a lopsided unanimous decision victory from the judges’ in attendance.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Sean O'Malley, Aljamain Sterling, UFC 292, UFC, Pros react

Fight of the night: Bantamweight fighters Brad Kotona and Cody Gibson each earned an extra $50k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC 292 preliminary card. Katona won the contest by way of unanimous decision.

Performance of the night: Sean O’Malley pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round TKO victory over Aljamain Sterling (see that here).

Performance of the night: Zhang Weili earned an extra $50k for her unanimous decision victory over Amanda Lemos.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 292 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

