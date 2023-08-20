Aljamain Sterling issues statement following title loss to Sean O’Malley at UFC 292

Aljamain Sterling has issued a statement following his title loss to Sean O’Malley at tonight’s UFC 292 event in Boston.

Sterling (23-4 MMA) was looking to earn his fourth consecutive title defense when he squared off with Sean O’Malley this evening. ‘Funkmaster’ entered the contest coming off a split decision win over Henry Cejudo in his most previous effort at UFC 288. Prior to that he had defeated T.J. Dillashaw via TKO and won a split decision over Petr Yan in his first title defense.

Meanwhile, Sean O’Malley (17-1 MMA) was getting his first opportunity to fight for UFC gold this evening in Boston. ‘Suga’ was returning to the Octagon for the first time since scoring a split decision victory over former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 in October of last year. Prior to that, the 28-year-old had gone toe-to-toe with Pedro Munhoz in a bout that was ultimately ruled a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke.

Tonight’s UFC 292 main event resulted in a second-round TKO victory for Sean O’Malley. ‘Suga’ was able to keep the fight standing as long as it lasted and was able to connect with his heavy right hand early in the second round. That shot sent Aljamain Sterling crashing to the canvas, and O’Malley promptly finished the fight by landing some big ground and pound.

Official UFC 292 Result: Sean O’Malley def. Aljamain Sterling via TKO in Round 2

Shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s title fight, ‘Funkmaster’ took to Twitter where he issued the following statement regarding his title loss to ‘Suga’.

I’m more than alright. I have everything I need right here! ❤️

•#UFCBoston pic.twitter.com/3iRhmOHmpK — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 20, 2023

It remains to be seen if Aljamain Sterling will remain at 135lbs or move up to the UFC’s featherweight division as he previously planned.

Who would you like to ‘Funkmaster’ fight next following his TKO loss to Sean O’Malley at tonight’s UFC 292 event in Boston?