UFC 288 is down to thirteen fights following late cancellation

By Fernando Quiles - May 5, 2023

Another injury has impacted the UFC 288 card, but this time it has led to a fight cancellation.

UFC Octagon

The UFC has announced that the planned bantamweight clash between Daniel Santos and Johnny Munoz Jr. is now off this Saturday’s UFC 288 event. The announcement notes that Santos suffered an injury, but specifics were not revealed.

It’s a tough break for Daniel Santos, who had just gotten over a string of bad luck when it came to fight cancellations. He had been out of action all of 2020 and 2021, with three of his bouts being canceled in the process, according to Tapology.  He was able to secure two fights in 2022, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Julio Arce, but rebounding with a second-round finish over John Castañeda.

Johnny Munoz Jr. has also seen his share of fights put on ice. Like Santos, Munoz had two fights last year, also going 1-1 in those affairs. Munoz and Santos will have to wait a little longer before stepping back inside the Octagon. Time will tell if the UFC will rebook the fight, or move on to fresh matchups.

It was already revealed earlier this week that Bryce Mitchell was forced out of his scheduled featherweight clash with Movsar Evloev due to an undisclosed injury. Evloev will remain on the card, but he will now be taking on Diego Lopes.

UFC 288 Updated Fight Card

Here’s an updated look at the UFC 288 card, which is set to go down inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on May 6.

  • Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Henry Cejudo – for the UFC Bantamweight Championship
  • Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns
  • Jessica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan
  • Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes
  • Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain
  • Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola
  • Devin Clark vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
  • Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya
  • Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba
  • Parker Porter vs. Braxton Smith
  • Ikram Aliskerov vs. Phil Hawes
  • Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Rafael Estevam
  • Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribeiro

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

