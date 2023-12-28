Tyron Woodley alleges that Georges St-Pierre turned down a “dumb bag” to fight him: “Eight figures”

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has alleged that Georges St-Pierre turned down a massive payday against him.

‘The Chosen One’ hasn’t been seen in combat sports since a sixth-round knockout loss to Jake Paul in the boxing ring in December 2021. Since then, Tyron Woodley has been quiet about a potential return. However, he did show interest in facing ‘The Problem Child’ in his PFL debut, slated for late 2024.

However, Tyron Woodley has now expressed interest in fighting Georges St-Pierre under his own banner. Speaking in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the former UFC champion announced the founding of ‘The Realest International Promotion‘. For his first bout, the Missouri native wanted to face ‘Rush’.

Sadly, the fight failed to come together. Speaking in the interview, Tyron Woodley alleged that he offered Georges St-Pierre upwards of eight figures to accept the bout, but the legend declined. He also offered the bout to Nick Diaz, but the Stockton slugger too, had limited interest. It’s safe to say that Woodley will have to look elsewhere for his promotion’s first event.

Whether that means a fight with a Diaz brother or not, it’s clear that Tyron Woodley has big goals for 2024. Sadly for him, it doesn’t sound like Georges St-Pierre will be a part of it. Who the former UFC champion will face in his MMA return next year is far from certain as of now.

Tyron Woodley discusses failed negotiations with Georges St-Pierre and Nick Diaz

“I control who fights on the card, and I’m looking to fight guys that are legendary to me.” Tyron Woodley stated in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, discussing the founding of his own MMA promotion. “That I feel like, maybe didn’t get the respect and the money that they should’ve gotten when they were at the top of the top. Like Georges St-Pierre. I offered him a dumb bag, he said no, ‘I’m not in that world anymore’.”

He continued, “I offered Nick Diaz a dumb bag, when I say ‘dumb’, I’m talking about pushing the eight figures. A lot of money, to fight me, in the middle east. But, they both said no. Nick didn’t say no, Nick liked the comment, so I don’t know what that means. But you know what I mean, [I want to fight] people that I respect, people that I thought were GOATS. Now that the money is really coming to the sport, I want to go at those people first.”

“To try and get them paid with me, because it’s a partnership.” Tyron Woodley stated, regarding the future of his own MMA company. “Whether I like Jake or not, I was a business partner with him for two fights. This is a business.”

What do you make of these comments from Tyron Woodley? Do you want to see him fight Georges St-Pierre in 2024? Or would you rather see ‘Rush’ remain in retirement?