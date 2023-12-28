Tyron Woodley alleges that Georges St-Pierre turned down a “dumb bag” to fight him: “Eight figures”

By Josh Evanoff - December 28, 2023

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has alleged that Georges St-Pierre turned down a massive payday against him.

Tyron Woodley, Georges St-Pierre

‘The Chosen One’ hasn’t been seen in combat sports since a sixth-round knockout loss to Jake Paul in the boxing ring in December 2021. Since then, Tyron Woodley has been quiet about a potential return. However, he did show interest in facing ‘The Problem Child’ in his PFL debut, slated for late 2024.

However, Tyron Woodley has now expressed interest in fighting Georges St-Pierre under his own banner. Speaking in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the former UFC champion announced the founding of ‘The Realest International Promotion‘. For his first bout, the Missouri native wanted to face ‘Rush’.

Sadly, the fight failed to come together. Speaking in the interview, Tyron Woodley alleged that he offered Georges St-Pierre upwards of eight figures to accept the bout, but the legend declined. He also offered the bout to Nick Diaz, but the Stockton slugger too, had limited interest. It’s safe to say that Woodley will have to look elsewhere for his promotion’s first event.

Whether that means a fight with a Diaz brother or not, it’s clear that Tyron Woodley has big goals for 2024. Sadly for him, it doesn’t sound like Georges St-Pierre will be a part of it. Who the former UFC champion will face in his MMA return next year is far from certain as of now.

RELATED: RIZIN’S NOBUYUKI SAKAKIBARA OPEN TO PFL CO-PROMOTION AFTER BELLATOR SALE: “DOORS ALWAYS OPEN”

Tyron Woodley

Image Credit: Showtime Boxing

Tyron Woodley discusses failed negotiations with Georges St-Pierre and Nick Diaz

“I control who fights on the card, and I’m looking to fight guys that are legendary to me.” Tyron Woodley stated in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, discussing the founding of his own MMA promotion. “That I feel like, maybe didn’t get the respect and the money that they should’ve gotten when they were at the top of the top. Like Georges St-Pierre. I offered him a dumb bag, he said no, ‘I’m not in that world anymore’.”

He continued, “I offered Nick Diaz a dumb bag, when I say ‘dumb’, I’m talking about pushing the eight figures. A lot of money, to fight me, in the middle east. But, they both said no. Nick didn’t say no, Nick liked the comment, so I don’t know what that means. But you know what I mean, [I want to fight] people that I respect, people that I thought were GOATS. Now that the money is really coming to the sport, I want to go at those people first.”

“To try and get them paid with me, because it’s a partnership.” Tyron Woodley stated, regarding the future of his own MMA company. “Whether I like Jake or not, I was a business partner with him for two fights. This is a business.”

What do you make of these comments from Tyron Woodley? Do you want to see him fight Georges St-Pierre in 2024? Or would you rather see ‘Rush’ remain in retirement?

Previous Post

Topics:

Georges St. Pierre Tyron Woodley UFC

Related

Chael Sonnen and Israel Adesanya

Chael Sonnen reveals Israel Adesanya's return fight at UFC 300

Cole Shelton - December 28, 2023
Colby Covington and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Colby Covington responds to 'complete scrub' Michael Chandler after prelim comment: "I'm an all-time great!"

Josh Evanoff - December 28, 2023

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington is unhappy with Michael Chandler.

Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Alex Pereira believes heavyweight move has to happen "the right way," shuts down rumors of Tom Aspinall fight

Cole Shelton - December 28, 2023

Alex Pereira isn’t ruling out a move up to heavyweight but says he will need to make the jump in weight the right way.

Colby Covington
Ian Garry

Colby Covington doubles down on comments about Ian Machado Garry’s marriage: “I'd be honoured to settle that”

Susan Cox - December 28, 2023

Colby Covington is doubling down on the comments he’s made regarding Ian Machado Garry’s marriage.

Daniel Cormier, Sean Strickland, UFC, UFC 297
Sean Strickland

Daniel Cormier is confused why fighters are still “overlooking” UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland

Susan Cox - December 28, 2023

Daniel Cormier is confused as to why fighters are still ‘overlooking’ UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

Dana White

Dana White reveals he’s in talks with Conor McGregor following the Irishman’s recent UFC rant: “We’re gonna figure something out”

Susan Cox - December 28, 2023
Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor and Petr Yan's faceoff
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler believes Conor McGregor is postponing his UFC return in hopes of getting an “easier fight”

Susan Cox - December 28, 2023

Michael Chandler believes Conor McGregor is postponing his UFC return in hopes of getting an ‘easier fight’.

Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, Surgery
Khamzat Chimaev

Josh Thomson explains why he’s “not sold” on Khamzat Chimaev being a legit superstar: “He came out on fireworks and just kind of fizzled out”

Harry Kettle - December 28, 2023

MMA analyst Josh Thomson has explained why he isn’t entirely convinced by the superstar potential of Khamzat Chimaev.

Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker
Magomed Ankalaev

Up next! UFC Fight Night: ‘Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2’ Fight Card & Start Times

Harry Kettle - December 28, 2023

The first UFC event of the new year will be headlined by a blockbuster light heavyweight showdown between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker.

Quinton Jackson
UFC

Quinton Jackson reveals the one time he ended up crying in the UFC locker room: “I’m almost ashamed to say it”

Harry Kettle - December 28, 2023

Quinton Jackson has admitted that he once cried in the UFC locker room – for a fight he didn’t even take part in.