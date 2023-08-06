Nick Diaz not opposed to having boxing match: “I’d like to entertain something in the near future”

Nick Diaz Enters The Fray?

While Nate Diaz has been getting all of the glory over the past several years, Nick Diaz is reminding fans that he’s still dangerous. When Nick appeared to speak during the DAZN broadcast of Nate vs. Paul, he made it clear that he might be swayed into putting on the boxing gloves (via MMAJunkie).

“I think (Nate) needs a little more work, but let’s cut to the chase,” Diaz said. “I’m a lot better than both of these guys that are out there. I’d love to entertain the idea of moving on in on whoever they’ve got for me. If they want to do Round 2, if he ain’t going to do it, I’ll take it. He’s got an older brother, too. Don’t forget about the one and only.”

Nick Diaz has one pro boxing bout on his resume, and it was a win over Alfonso Rocha back in 2005. Diaz is admittedly lost on what’s hot right now in terms of fights in the squared circle, but he’s not shutting the door on future fights.

“I’d like to get a good look at what’s going on because I don’t know what’s happening,” Diaz said. “But I like to keep options open. … I’d like to entertain something in the near future. We could talk about that. It could be a possibility – either way, one of those two, or maybe something else. I’ve got a lot going on right now, but we can sort that out.”

Nick was last seen competing in combat sports back in 2021. He suffered a third-round TKO loss against Robbie Lawler. Perhaps the Stockton native doesn’t want to end his fighting career on that note.