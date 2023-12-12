Georges St-Pierre names his ‘favorite’ fighters he hopes to see in the UFC’s 2024 superfight

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre won’t be fighting in 2024, but he has an idea of who might be.

Last month, Dana White revealed plans for a massive UFC superfight, going down next year. Many, quickly began to speculate who that matchup could involve. The executive stated only that the superfight itself doesn’t involve Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. Famously, the two lightweights coached the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter against each other earlier this year.

Those two lightweights are expected to clash sometime in 2024, but that’s not the bout that White was referring to. Instead, fans began to speculate, and Chael Sonnen himself offered a theory. That theory was that George St-Pierre and Nick Diaz would have a rematch next year, at UFC 300. In their first bout a decade ago, the Canadian dominated, winning by unanimous decision.

The two were expected to meet in a grappling match this month, but George St-Pierre withdrew due to injury. At a UFC media day earlier this month, ‘Rush’ confirmed that he was done fighting. While he might face Diaz again in a grappling setting, they won’t meet in the octagon anytime soon.

However, at media day, Georges St-Pierre did offer alternate fighters when asked about the superfight. There, he named everyone from Israel Adesanya, to Khamzat Chimaev, as potential competitors in the 2024 superfight. He also didn’t rule out ‘The Notorious’ either but admitted that the UFC knows better than he does.

He also jokingly pitched a WWE-style Royal Rumble with all of the aforementioned fighters. It appears that the TKO merger with the pro wrestling company is having an impact after all. Jokes aside, however, Dana White has already shot down a Brock Lesnar, or Ronda Rousey return to the UFC for 2024.

“Well there’s a lot of variables,” Georges St-Pierre responded to a question at UFC media day about who he would like to see in the promotion’s 2024 superfight. “There’s a lot of guys I like to watch. Obviously, Jon Jones, is one of my favorites, but he got hurt. It’s unfortunate. I like to see [Kamaru] Usman, [Khamzat] Chimaev, I like to see Adesanya, I like to see [Islam] Makhachev.”

He continued, [Conor] McGregor is another one, I would like [to see]. [Alexander] Volkanovski is another one, there’s a lot of guys I love to see fight. Maybe doing superfights between them, something like that. I’m sure the UFC has a better idea than I do. [Do a] Royal Rumble, why not!”

In recent weeks, Dana White has faced several questions about the UFC’s next superfight, expected for early next year. As of late, the promoter has been very quiet, refusing to provide any details. It seems that fans, and also George St-Pierre, will have to wait to see who the matchup features.

What do you make of these comments from Georges St-Pierre? Who do you think will compete in Dana White’s 2024 superfight? Do you believe it will involve any of the fighters mentioned by St-Pierre?