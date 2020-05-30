Mike Perry and Dominick Reyes trade shots on social media

UFC welterweight standout Mike Perry got in a heated exchange with recent light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes on social media.

‘Platinum’ had taken to Instagram where he shared a photo of him and Reyes meeting at a UFC event. Perry captioned the photo by suggesting that Reyes was wearing a “bum ass suit” and needed to step his fashion game up going forward.

That notion did not sit well with Dominick Reyes, who promptly responded by sharing the same photo on his Instagram, this while putting words in the mouth of Mike Perry.

Reyes revised the photo to suggest Perry was telling him the following:

“I’m sorry sir. I’m just a broke boy, I won’t bother you again.”

Mike Perry and Dominick Reyes butted heads on social media 😬 pic.twitter.com/LSSM8a1XGR — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) May 30, 2020

Mike Perry (13-6 MMA) immediately lashed out at Mr. Reyes for his post, responding with the following comments.

“You ain’t sounds like that in person ole humble guy. I was wearing a $500 silk V-neck, some $1,300 Gucci joggers and $1,200 Gucci high tops with a Rolex. So learn how to dress you bum.”

Perry also added:

“With your $10 express men’s coat SMH.”

Mike Perry has not competed inside the Octagon since suffering a first round TKO loss to Geoff Neal at December’s UFC 245 event in Las Vegas. ‘Platinum’ has gone just 2-5 over his past seven promotional appearances, this after going 5-1 to begin his UFC career.

As for Dominick Reyes (12-1 MMA), ‘The Devastator’ is coming off the first loss of his professional career which occurred at February’s UFC 247 event against Jon Jones. Although Reyes lost on the judges scorecards, many fans and analysts had him outpointing ‘Bones’ in the fight, leading to interest in an immediate rematch.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 30, 2020