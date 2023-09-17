Noche UFC Results: Tracy Cortez defeats Jasmine Jasudavicius (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s Noche UFC results, including the women’s flyweight bout between Jasmine Jasudavicius and Tracy Cortez.

Jasudavicius (9-2 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, her most recent being a decision victory over Miranda Maverick at June’s UFC 289 event. Prior to that, the Canadian standout had defeated Gabriella Fernandes in February of this year.

Meanwhile, Tracy Cortez (10-1 MMA) currently boasts a ten-fight winning streak, her most recent coming by way of unanimous decision over Melissa Gatto at UFC 274 in May of 2022. The 29-year-old has gone a perfect 4-0 since joining the UFC ranks in November of 2019.

Flyweights bringing the action!@TracyCortezMMA and @JasJasudavicius on their way to the Octagon at #NocheUFC! [ Tune in live now on ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/IWVDAwXPNK — UFC (@ufc) September 17, 2023

Round one of this women’s flyweight matchup begins and Jasmine Jasudavicius finds a home for a counter right hand. Tracy Cortez returns fire with a combination. The fighters trade calf kicks. Cortez putting together some good combos. Jasudavicius answers with a low kick. Cortez with a body kick and then a jab. She lands a heavy combination that appears to stun the Canadian. Jasmine with a jab and then a knee to keep Tracy at bay. Cortez lands a big right hand. Jasmine Jasudavicius goes to the body but eats another counter right. A clean left hook by Cortez. Jasudavicius respons with a 1-2. Jasudavicius shoots for a takedown but can’t get it. She avoids a ninja choke and eats a knee on the exit. Final minute and there’s a big combo from Tracy Cortez. Jasudavicius forces the clinch and they trade knees. A head kick attempt is blocked on the exit. A nice 2-3 from Cortez. Another good combo to close out the round.

Round two begins and Cortez quickly gets back to work with combinations. The flyweights trade low kicks. The clinch and both ladies land knees. A right hand now from Tracy Cortez. She follows that up with a left hook. Jasudavicius walks through it, but Cortez continues to counter her well. Jasudavicius shoots in for a takedown but is denied. Jasudavicius lands a head kick. Cortez leaps in with a combo and Jasudavicius shoots underneath it to take her down. Cortez quickly scrambles her way back up. Jasudavicius drives her back down into half guard. She looks to move to the back. Cortez scrambles and is able to return to her feet. Tracy with a nice combination to close out the round.

The third and final round of this flyweight matchup begins and Tracy Cortez is back to work with her hands. Jasudavicius shoots in and secures a body lock. She pushes Tracy against the fence but is unable to take her down. They separate and Cortez lands a lead right followed by a low kick, A good 1-2 knocks Jasudavicius back. Both ladies appear to be happy standing and trading at this point. Cortez is landing the better shots but is on her backfoot. They jaw at each other for a bit, then go back to trading blow. One minute to go. Cortez fends off a level change with a whizzer and then separates. Jasudavicius continues to come forward, but the horn eventually sounds her off.

Official Noche UFC Results: Tracy Cortez def. Jasmine Jasudavicius by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Who would you like to see Cortez fight next following her decision victory over Jasudavicius this evening in Las Vegas?