Sean Strickland turns UFC middleweight rankings upside down, enters pound-for-pound list

Sean Strickland Shakes Up UFC Rankings

Sean Strickland was the number five-ranked UFC middleweight before the Adesanya fight. He’s now the champion, meaning “Izzy” has dropped to number one. Dricus Du Plessis, Robert Whittaker, Jared Cannonier, and Marvin Vettori all fall down one spot.

Strickland also made his debut on the UFC’s official pound-for-pound list. He makes his debut on the list at the number eight spot.

What’s next for Strickland is likely an immediate rematch against Adesanya. Strickland’s coach Eric Nicksick told MMAJunkie that he feels Adesanya’s camp has a tall task ahead of the potential title rematch.

“I don’t really care,” Nicksick told MMA Junkie Radio. “I think from an outsider’s perspective, I think Israel always deserves a rematch just from his history alone and his body of work. I think kind of hearing their thoughts on some minor adjustments and they win that fight, I think it’s a lot more than minor adjustments.

“I think there’s a lot more to be done. But with that being said, I still think Israel ranks up there No. 1, No. 2 best middleweights to ever do it. If he wants to run it back, by all means I think that’s a fight that needs to happen then.”