Sean Strickland turns UFC middleweight rankings upside down, enters pound-for-pound list
Sean Strickland brilliantly executed an effective game plan against Israel Adesanya, and the UFC rankings have been thrown in a tailspin as a result.
Strickland was effective in getting out of the way of Adesanya’s kicks and stifling his counter-striking at UFC 293. His pressure game was also too much for “The Last Stylebender,” who had no answer after suffering a first-round knockdown. Strickland took the unanimous decision victory and the UFC middleweight gold.
RELATED: ALEX PEREIRA SAYS HE HAD “NOTHING TO DO” WITH SEAN STRICKLAND BEATING ISRAEL ADESANYA AT UFC 293: “THE CREDIT IS ALL HIS”
Sean Strickland Shakes Up UFC Rankings
Sean Strickland was the number five-ranked UFC middleweight before the Adesanya fight. He’s now the champion, meaning “Izzy” has dropped to number one. Dricus Du Plessis, Robert Whittaker, Jared Cannonier, and Marvin Vettori all fall down one spot.
Strickland also made his debut on the UFC’s official pound-for-pound list. He makes his debut on the list at the number eight spot.
What’s next for Strickland is likely an immediate rematch against Adesanya. Strickland’s coach Eric Nicksick told MMAJunkie that he feels Adesanya’s camp has a tall task ahead of the potential title rematch.
“I don’t really care,” Nicksick told MMA Junkie Radio. “I think from an outsider’s perspective, I think Israel always deserves a rematch just from his history alone and his body of work. I think kind of hearing their thoughts on some minor adjustments and they win that fight, I think it’s a lot more than minor adjustments.
“I think there’s a lot more to be done. But with that being said, I still think Israel ranks up there No. 1, No. 2 best middleweights to ever do it. If he wants to run it back, by all means I think that’s a fight that needs to happen then.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Sean Strickland UFC