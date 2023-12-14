Tony Ferguson unloads on “little b*tch” Paddy Pimblett ahead of UFC 296

By Cole Shelton - December 13, 2023

Tony Ferguson isn’t a fan of Paddy Pimblett.

Tony Ferguson

Ferguson is set to return to the octagon on Saturday night at UFC 296 as he takes on Pimblett in an intriguing lightweight fight. ‘El Cucuy’ enters the fight on a six-fight losing streak and is a sizeable underdog against Pimblett who’s undefeated in the UFC.

Leading up to the fight, Paddy Pimblett has said he hopes that the old Ferguson shows up so they can have a war, but doesn’t think that will end up happening. He also criticized Ferguson for blocking him on social media ahead of the fight. However, speaking at UFC 296 media day, Ferguson unloaded on Pimblett for those comments.

“He’s a fighter isn’t he and he’s in my way,” Tony Ferguson said at UFC 296 media day. “I don’t really have too many words for it, the seriousness comes out the closer we get to the fight. He’s worried about me blocking him on f*****g Instagram, ‘I’m like you’re a little bitch.’ If you’re going to talk f*****g shit, man up and f*****g keep your balls between your legs. Don’t drop him them like a little bitch.”

Tony Ferguson was clearly not impressed with the Brit suggesting he was sensitive for blocking him. However, Ferguson claims he just doesn’t care what Pimblett has to say now or post about the fight as he’s just focused on himself.

“I just didn’t want to see his bullshit, I know he’s all about the YouTube and all the other things and he’s got his f*****g wigs and everything. I’m not here to have f*****g fun. I might have did that before, taking some chances, giving these fighters an alley-oop to where they are at right now, but I’m not f*****g around anymore. I can point and prove that through my team,” Ferguson added.

With Tony Ferguson on a six-fight losing streak, he has changed his team around and even hired David Goggins to help him prepare for UFC 296. This could very well be do-or-die for Ferguson as if he loses on Saturday night, UFC CEO Dana White has hinted that ‘El Cucuy’ may have to retire.

Ferguson is currently 25-9 and coming off a submission loss to Bobby Green back in July. On the losing streak, he has been finished in four of the six losses, as he was submitted by Nate Diaz, and knocked out by Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje. While also dropping decisions to Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush during the losing skid.

