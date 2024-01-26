Tony Ferguson reveals he fought Paddy Pimblett with a torn MCL, undergoes knee surgery

Tony Ferguson entered his UFC 296 fight against Paddy Pimblett with a serious knee injury.

Ferguson took to social media to reveal he underwent knee surgery to replace his torn MCL. According to ‘El Cucuy’ he suffered the injury in November just before Thanksgiving but decided to continue with the fight.

Ultimately, Tony Ferguson lost a one-sided decision to Paddy Pimblett, and after having elbow surgery, he had successful knee surgery to repair the torn MCL.

“TunnelVision” 2 Weeks Before Thanksgiving I Fucked My Shit Up During A Practice Sesh, MCL Tear. I Kept It To Myself & Put It Behind Me Til After The Fight. I Trained Like No One Knew, Shit Hurt So Good. Three Weeks Before Fight Time Told A Few Of My Crew, Nothing Changed. I Recently Took Care Of My Leg (My MCL) & Had Surgery Last Thursday One Week After My Elbow/Arm Surgery (Both Arthroscopy’s). Thought I Would Get Them Both Done & Double-Down. Got It Over W/ So I Can Do What I Do Best. Beyond Rage Is An Understatement… I Feel No Despair, Just Repair,.. All Of It🍃 -Champ ⚔️👓 -CSO-# 2 Weeks/1Week Post-Op # BeTheExample # NoExcuses NoPainNoGain MF’s # HealingFast # Proverbs24:16,” Ferguson wrote.

Why Tony Ferguson decided to fight with a torn MCL is uncertain, but the good news for ‘El Cucuy’ is the surgery was successful and he will return to the Octagon healthy.

As of right now, Ferguson is just focused on his rehab for his elbow and knee and will look to return to form in his next fight as he looks to snap his lengthy losing skid.

Tony Ferguson (25-10) is on a seven-fight losing skid and coming off the decision loss to Paddy Pimblett. Before that, he suffered a submission loss to Bobby Green after being submitted by Nate Diaz. Also on the losing skid, Ferguson was KO’d by Michael Chandler, dropped decisions to Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira, and was TKO’d by Justin Gaethje.

The seven-fight losing streak comes at the end of a 12-fight winning streak which saw Ferguson win the interim lightweight title. In his career, Ferguson holds notable wins over Anthony Pettis, Rafael dos Anjos, Donald Cerrone, Edson Barboza, and Kevin Lee among others.