Sean O’Malley says UFC 299 performance against Marlon Vera will be something “unseen before”

By Cole Shelton - January 26, 2024

Sean O’Malley is promising to do something special against Marlon Vera at UFC 299.

Sean O'Malley

O’Malley is set to defend his bantamweight title for the first time against Vera in the main event of UFC 299 on March 9 in Miami, Florida. The two fought back in August of 2020 in the co-main event of UFC 252, where it was Vera who won by first-round TKO as O’Malley had hurt his ankle in the fight.

Since then, Sean O’Malley hasn’t lost and is coming off a KO win over Aljamain Sterling to become the new champion. ‘Suga’ immediately called for his first title defense to be against Marlon Vera and Dana White granted his wish. Heading into the fight, O’Malley knows Vera is extremely durable but is confident he will get a KO win and do something never before seen.

“He’s going to have to come up with some new shit, a new stance. If he’s going to stand left foot forward, KO. He stands right foot forward, KO. So, I don’t know, he will have to figure something out… We are going to see something we have seen before, which is a KO,” Sean O’Malley said to The Schmo.

“But I think this level of performance I’m about to put on is going to be something just unseen before. The reason is because Chito is so tough, so durable, so I’m going to have to hit him with so many right hands, so many left hands, so many knees. It will be a beautiful, masterful performance. I’m going to unlock a new level for everyone. Everyone is going to say, ‘Oh wow that is a level capable of being reached.’ I’m going to inspire a lot of people by showing them that,” O’Malley continued.

Sean O’Malley says he has a ton of confidence going into this fight and can’t wait to prove why he likes this matchup so much come March 9. O’Malley believes the performance will have fans talking about it for quite some time, as ‘Suga’ says he sees something in Marlon Vera’s game that he’s ready to exploit with a masterful performance.

O’Malley enters his first title defense as a -205 favorite which implies a 67.2% chance of winning.

