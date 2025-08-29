Tony Ferguson reveals he feels “excellent” ahead of Salt Papi boxing match

Former UFC star Tony Ferguson has claimed that he feels great heading into his boxing match against Salt Papi.

Tomorrow night, Tony Ferguson will make his return to active competition. However, it won’t be inside a mixed martial arts cage. Instead, he’ll be venturing into the boxing ring in order to lock horns with Salt Papi as part of the Misfits Boxing 22 card. It’s safe to say that not everyone is happy about this move from ‘El Cucuy’, but the man himself seems to be as confident as ever.

Of course, Ferguson has been through a pretty rough patch in the form of a big losing streak at the end of his UFC run. With that being said, he’s always been someone who believes in his own abilities, even if they’ve clearly diminished as the years have gone on.

In a recent interview, Ferguson made it clear that he feels great as we get closer and closer to fight night.