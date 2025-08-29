Tony Ferguson reveals he feels “excellent” ahead of Salt Papi boxing match

By Harry Kettle - August 29, 2025

Former UFC star Tony Ferguson has claimed that he feels great heading into his boxing match against Salt Papi.

Tony Ferguson

Tomorrow night, Tony Ferguson will make his return to active competition. However, it won’t be inside a mixed martial arts cage. Instead, he’ll be venturing into the boxing ring in order to lock horns with Salt Papi as part of the Misfits Boxing 22 card. It’s safe to say that not everyone is happy about this move from ‘El Cucuy’, but the man himself seems to be as confident as ever.

RELATED: Former UFC star Tony Ferguson sends fiery message to those who think he should retire

Of course, Ferguson has been through a pretty rough patch in the form of a big losing streak at the end of his UFC run. With that being said, he’s always been someone who believes in his own abilities, even if they’ve clearly diminished as the years have gone on.

In a recent interview, Ferguson made it clear that he feels great as we get closer and closer to fight night.

Ferguson looks ahead to Salt Papi fight

“No (I’m not concerned),” Ferguson told MMA Junkie. “At the open workouts, I didn’t throw one punch, and that was on purpose. It’s not like I’m not practicing for boxing. Like I’ve said, I’ve always wanted to box. What I’ve been doing is I’ve been showing up, I’ve got my cornermen that I’ve asked him before this really got serious that I just want to show up.

“For the last four to five years, I’ve been putting things together just to get it going, and it felt the most frustrating because I never found anybody that knew MMA more than me. Like nobody’s gonna have that much more experience than me inside that f*cking cage, that octagon.

“… It was the hardest four to five years I’ve ever had, which f*cking sucked. I never smiled, it was terrible. But you guys never saw that, and I’m glad you guys never saw that because my family never saw that. You guys will never see me injured. You guys will never see me hurt. I’ll never show it, and I’ll never put it on my face because you guys will just never f*cking know. That’s the magic part of me.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

