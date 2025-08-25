Former UFC star Tony Ferguson sends fiery message to those who think he should retire

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 25, 2025

Tony Ferguson has a clear message for those who want him to stop fighting.

Tony Ferguson boxing

Ferguson is 41 years old and lost eight fights in a row before his time with the UFC came to an end. “El Cucuy” also hasn’t secured a win since 2019. Still, Ferguson snaps at anyone who suggests he should step away from the fight game.

On Saturday, Ferguson will enter the world of boxing. He’ll face Salt Papi on the main card of Misfits Boxing 22. The bout will be contested for the interim Misfits middleweight title.

During an interview with Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com, Tony Ferguson had an expletive-laden response to those who constantly call for him to retire.

“I don’t give a f*ck what anybody thinks about me,” Ferguson said. “‘[Is] Tony Ferguson in his prime?’ I don’t give a f*ck. The interest is there right now. It doesn’t matter who the f*ck is going to step in front of me. You could put anybody in front of me come that night. I’m going to go in there and give the best possible version of myself that I possibly can because I’m uncomfortable in practice right now. The last four to five years, I’ve been comfortable in practice. I’ve been miserable in the fight because I just didn’t want to f*cking do it. I’m uncomfortable in practice right now, getting rounds and making myself feel that way so that way when I get inside that ring, I’m going to be comfortable as f*ck.”

The main event of Misfits Boxing 22 will also feature two former UFC fighters. Ex-UFC middleweight titleholder Luke Rockhold will collide with Darren Till. Former Bellator fighter turned social media influencer Dillon Danis will also be featured on the card in an MMA bout against Warren Spencer.

Chase DeMoor vs Natan Marcon will be contested for the Misfits heavyweight title, while Ty Mitchell and Sean Hemphill clash with the super middleweight gold at stake.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Tony Ferguson UFC

Related

Brian Ortega UFC walkout

Legendary referee poses interesting question to Brian Ortega amid UFC Shanghai defeat

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 25, 2025
Dricus du Plessis UFC 319 corner
UFC

Dricus du Plessis posts lengthy statement following lopsided UFC 319 loss against Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 25, 2025

Dricus du Plessis has spoken out after losing the UFC Middleweight Championship.

Islam Makhachev UFC champion
UFC

Islam Makhachev unsure if he'll ever return to lightweight, remains interested in Ilia Topuria fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 24, 2025

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev isn’t so sure that a return to 155 pounds will be doable.

Luke Rockhold boxing MMA gym
UFC

Luke Rockhold explains why he isn't interested in MMA return prior to boxing match against Darren Till

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 24, 2025

Luke Rockhold isn’t thinking about a return to MMA competition, but could that change?

Daniel Cormier UFC fighter introduction
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier laments one lucrative UFC fight he never got a chance to have

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 24, 2025

Daniel Cormier has shared his thoughts on missing out on one major payout during his time as an active member of the UFC roster.

Johnny Walker stops Zhang Mingyang at UFC Shanghai

Johnny Walker felt timing was off despite UFC Shanghai win: 'I was not very trusting'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 24, 2025
Aljamain Sterling punches Brian Ortega at UFC Shanghai
UFC

Aljamain Sterling explains what made UFC Shanghai win over Brian Ortega satisfying

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 24, 2025

Aljamain Sterling walked out of UFC Shanghai with a win over Brian Ortega, and he says one aspect of the fight makes the victory that much sweeter.

Quinton Jackson and Raja Jackson
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Rampage Jackson issues statement amid shocking video of son beating down pro wrestler

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 24, 2025

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson is aware of his son’s actions during a pro wrestling event, and he has responded to the disturbing footage.

Jack Della Maddalena leaves with UFC title
Tyron Woodley

Jack Della Maddalena would've struggled against past UFC welterweights, says former champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 22, 2025

A former UFC Welterweight Champion is skeptical of Jack Della Maddalena finding success in his era.

Aaron Pico holds Lerone Murphy at UFC 319
Aljamain Sterling

Aaron Pico receives prudent advice from UFC Shanghai fighter following KO loss to Lerone Murphy

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 22, 2025

A main card UFC Shanghai fighter has some guidance for Aaron Pico.