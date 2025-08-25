Former UFC star Tony Ferguson sends fiery message to those who think he should retire

Tony Ferguson has a clear message for those who want him to stop fighting.

Ferguson is 41 years old and lost eight fights in a row before his time with the UFC came to an end. “El Cucuy” also hasn’t secured a win since 2019. Still, Ferguson snaps at anyone who suggests he should step away from the fight game.

On Saturday, Ferguson will enter the world of boxing. He’ll face Salt Papi on the main card of Misfits Boxing 22. The bout will be contested for the interim Misfits middleweight title.

During an interview with Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com, Tony Ferguson had an expletive-laden response to those who constantly call for him to retire.

“I don’t give a f*ck what anybody thinks about me,” Ferguson said. “‘[Is] Tony Ferguson in his prime?’ I don’t give a f*ck. The interest is there right now. It doesn’t matter who the f*ck is going to step in front of me. You could put anybody in front of me come that night. I’m going to go in there and give the best possible version of myself that I possibly can because I’m uncomfortable in practice right now. The last four to five years, I’ve been comfortable in practice. I’ve been miserable in the fight because I just didn’t want to f*cking do it. I’m uncomfortable in practice right now, getting rounds and making myself feel that way so that way when I get inside that ring, I’m going to be comfortable as f*ck.”

The main event of Misfits Boxing 22 will also feature two former UFC fighters. Ex-UFC middleweight titleholder Luke Rockhold will collide with Darren Till. Former Bellator fighter turned social media influencer Dillon Danis will also be featured on the card in an MMA bout against Warren Spencer.

Chase DeMoor vs Natan Marcon will be contested for the Misfits heavyweight title, while Ty Mitchell and Sean Hemphill clash with the super middleweight gold at stake.