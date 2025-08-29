Usman Nurmagomedov’s manager calls Paul Hughes a “clown” ahead of rematch
Usman Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has hit out at his upcoming opponent Paul Hughes.
On October 3rd, Paul Hughes will once again get the chance at glory when he battles Usman Nurmagomedov. In their first contest, Usman just about managed to edge past the Irishman via decision to ensure he retained his PFL/Bellator title. Now, however, given how close the first showdown was, many believe that this is the challenger’s opportunity to finally rise up and claim the gold.
Of course, it all depends on whether or not he’s able to put together the perfect game plan. Anyone who has seen Hughes fight knows that he goes in there with the intention of finishing his foe, and we don’t expect this to be any different.
As is often the case, there have been some words exchanged between both camps in the last few weeks and months. Ali Abdelaziz, however, had some particularly harsh words for Hughes in a recent interview.
Abdelaziz goes after Hughes
“Usman Nurmagomedov (is) fighting this clown Paul Hughes,” Abdelaziz told Submission Radio. “This guy is lying. I didn’t think he deserved a title shot. He didn’t do enough. When you lose four rounds to one, I swear, I put this on everything, Usman said the only guy I want to fight is this clown. This guy wants to make a name for himself because he lost the fight.
“How do you try to make a name for yourself? It wasn’t even a close fight. You lost the four rounds. Now he tried to do this Conor (McGregor) thing. You’re not Conor. You will never be Conor. Just be a good guy. You don’t have to be a piece of sh*t. You don’t have to lie.
“In reality, Oct. 3, Usman is going to smash him. He’s going to level him like a truck level on asphalt, and you’re never going to hear of him again. He’s going to be 0-2, and he’s going to go fight back in Cage Warriors or some of these C Leagues. He’s a nobody, honestly.
“He’s a nobody, and I just hate it when guys – you can be respectful and get a title shot, but you want to say, ‘Oh, he didn’t want to take it.’ Listen to me: Nobody can force Usman. He’s the champion. He’s making seven figures. He’s the one dictating what he wants to do. But he wanted to fight this guy.”
