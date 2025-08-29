Usman Nurmagomedov’s manager calls Paul Hughes a “clown” ahead of rematch

By Harry Kettle - August 29, 2025

Usman Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has hit out at his upcoming opponent Paul Hughes.

Paul Hughes

On October 3rd, Paul Hughes will once again get the chance at glory when he battles Usman Nurmagomedov. In their first contest, Usman just about managed to edge past the Irishman via decision to ensure he retained his PFL/Bellator title. Now, however, given how close the first showdown was, many believe that this is the challenger’s opportunity to finally rise up and claim the gold.

RELATED: Paul Hughes speaks out on close decision loss to Usman Nurmagomedov: ‘I thought it was mine’

Of course, it all depends on whether or not he’s able to put together the perfect game plan. Anyone who has seen Hughes fight knows that he goes in there with the intention of finishing his foe, and we don’t expect this to be any different.

As is often the case, there have been some words exchanged between both camps in the last few weeks and months. Ali Abdelaziz, however, had some particularly harsh words for Hughes in a recent interview.

Abdelaziz goes after Hughes

“Usman Nurmagomedov (is) fighting this clown Paul Hughes,” Abdelaziz told Submission Radio. “This guy is lying. I didn’t think he deserved a title shot. He didn’t do enough. When you lose four rounds to one, I swear, I put this on everything, Usman said the only guy I want to fight is this clown. This guy wants to make a name for himself because he lost the fight.

“How do you try to make a name for yourself? It wasn’t even a close fight. You lost the four rounds. Now he tried to do this Conor (McGregor) thing. You’re not Conor. You will never be Conor. Just be a good guy. You don’t have to be a piece of sh*t. You don’t have to lie.

“In reality, Oct. 3, Usman is going to smash him. He’s going to level him like a truck level on asphalt, and you’re never going to hear of him again. He’s going to be 0-2, and he’s going to go fight back in Cage Warriors or some of these C Leagues. He’s a nobody, honestly.

“He’s a nobody, and I just hate it when guys – you can be respectful and get a title shot, but you want to say, ‘Oh, he didn’t want to take it.’ Listen to me: Nobody can force Usman. He’s the champion. He’s making seven figures. He’s the one dictating what he wants to do. But he wanted to fight this guy.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Related

Joe Rogan UFC commentary

PFL champion reacts to Joe Rogan's unexpected shoutout during UFC 319 broadcast

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 26, 2025
Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Paul Hughes believes he will break Usman Nurmagomedov in rematch

Harry Kettle - August 26, 2025

PFL star Paul Hughes believes that he will break Usman Nurmagomedov in their planned rematch later this year.

Francis Ngannou
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Francis Ngannou explains his absence from PFL Africa event

Harry Kettle - August 19, 2025

PFL champion Francis Ngannou has explained why he was absent from the recent PFL Africa event.

Liz Carmouche
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Liz Carmouche wins PFL tournament by KO to claim second world title

Harry Kettle - August 16, 2025

Liz Carmouche was successful in winning the PFL tournament last night to claim her second world championship.

Kevin Lee, UFC, MMA, PFL
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Kevin Lee calls broken jaw the worst injury he's ever suffered in combat sports

Harry Kettle - July 9, 2025

Kevin Lee has reflected on the broken jaw that he suffered in his most recent fight, calling it the worst injury he’s suffered.

Donn Davis, Donald Trump, PFL, UFC

Donn Davis pitches Donald Trump on PFL fights at the White House

BJ Penn Staff - July 7, 2025
Kevin Lee, UFC, MMA, PFL
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Kevin Lee reveals he’s had his jaw wired shut following PFL defeat

Harry Kettle - June 23, 2025

UFC veteran Kevin Lee has revealed that he had his jaw wired shut following his defeat to Gadzhi Rabadanov last week.

Kevin Lee, UFC, MMA, PFL, GFL
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Kevin Lee looking to prove the doubters wrong in PFL debut: "People have written me off"

Cole Shelton - June 19, 2025

Kevin Lee is ready to prove everyone wrong.

Kevin Lee, UFC, MMA, PFL, GFL
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

UFC vet Kevin Lee booked for short-notice PFL debut against fearsome Russian champ

BJ Penn Staff - May 28, 2025

Former UFC star Kevin Lee is set for his debut with the Professional Fighters League (PFL). He will not get a warm welcome.

Kevin Lee, UFC, MMA, PFL
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Former UFC lightweight contender Kevin Lee signs multi-fight deal with PFL, debut opponent TBD

BJ Penn Staff - May 20, 2025

Former UFC star Kevin Lee has a new home for the next phase of his MMA career. “The Motown Phenom” has signed a new, multi-fight deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League).