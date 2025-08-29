Usman Nurmagomedov’s manager calls Paul Hughes a “clown” ahead of rematch

Usman Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has hit out at his upcoming opponent Paul Hughes.

On October 3rd, Paul Hughes will once again get the chance at glory when he battles Usman Nurmagomedov. In their first contest, Usman just about managed to edge past the Irishman via decision to ensure he retained his PFL/Bellator title. Now, however, given how close the first showdown was, many believe that this is the challenger’s opportunity to finally rise up and claim the gold.

Of course, it all depends on whether or not he’s able to put together the perfect game plan. Anyone who has seen Hughes fight knows that he goes in there with the intention of finishing his foe, and we don’t expect this to be any different.

As is often the case, there have been some words exchanged between both camps in the last few weeks and months. Ali Abdelaziz, however, had some particularly harsh words for Hughes in a recent interview.