Tony Ferguson reacts following rebooking of Justin Gaethje fight

Former UFC interim lightweight title holder Tony Ferguson is once again slated to square off with Justin Gaethje, this time on May 9.

The lightweight standouts were originally set to meet in the headliner of UFC 249, however that event was ultimately postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tony Ferguson was originally scheduled to battle undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at the April 18 event. But, with ‘The Eagle’ currently grounded in his home country of Russia, that fight was no longer an option for the promotion.

Instead, the UFC will have Justin Gaethje fight ‘El Cucuy’ for the promotions interim lightweight title on May 9. The winner of that fight will then challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov later this fall.

Tony Ferguson reacted to the news that his fight with ‘The Highlight’ had been rebooked earlier this evening on Twitter.

“‘Varsity Mentality’ Professional Fight♟Prep -CSO- # ufc249 # ChampShitOnly”

Tony Ferguson will enter the newly announced event, with a location to be determined, on a twelve-fight win streak. In his most recent effort at UFC 238, ‘El Cucuy’ scored a TKO victory over perennial division contender Donald Cerrone.

As for Justin Gaethje, ‘The Highlight’ is currently riding a three-fight win steak, with all three of those victories coming by way of first round knockout. During that impressive stretch, Gaethje has scored finishes of opponents James Vick, Edson Barboza and Donald Cerrone respectively.

In addition to Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje, the May 9 event will also feature an additional two title fights. Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo will put his title on the line against former division kingpin Dominick Cruz, while Amanda Nunes will takes on dangerous challenger Felicia Spencer in her first featherweight title defense. See the full fight card here.

Who are you picking to win next month's UFC interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com April 14, 2020