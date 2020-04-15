Valentina Shevchenko praises Dana White’s “Fight Island”

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is ready to touch down on the organization’s “fight island.” In fact, the 125-pound queen wants to commit 100% by training and even living there.

Recent UFC fight cards have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The UFC president Dana White believes the best way to resume action is to set up events on a private island. According to White, his fight island venture is in the works. Multiple fighters are jumping at the opportunity to step foot on the island’s soil, and that includes Shevchenko.

“It’s such a great idea, from the first second I heard about it I was like, ‘I would definitely be there,’” she said on MMA Fighting’s Eurobash podcast. “I want to fight on the island, I want to train there…I want to live there! I want to spend my time there, definitely.”

“I love to do my training camps in places that are more suited for the climate and if I have to fight on the island, why can I not train there?” Shevchenko suggested. “It would probably be great to have a training camp there and then fight there…and then stay a little bit of extra time after to recover. How does that sound? For me, it sounds great!”

“Bullet” was expected to defend her title against top-ranked contender, Joanne Calderwood in June 2020 at UFC 251. However, the fight was pushed back following leg surgery for the champ. Shevchenko has given a time frame on her return and believes the fight island presents the ideal location.

“This is what the doctors told me, the end of August, and I’ll probably have to rush things a little bit for that [to happen] at the end of August. I think that’s a real date for my return, it’s just that I have to work a lot.

“If this is a possibility [to fight on the Island],” Valentina Shevchenko said. “I would be more than glad to do the fight there, definitely.”

