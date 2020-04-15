Tony Ferguson takes aim at Khabib Nurmagomedov after UFC rebooks Justin Gaethje fight

Tony Ferguson decided to take a dig at reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov earlier this evening on social media.

Ferguson and Nurmagomedov were slated to fight in the headliner of UFC 249 in Brooklyn on April 18. However, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the event had to be rescheduled and a new venue had to be procured by the promotion.

The UFC has apparently found a home to host a event on May 9, however, due to Khabib Nurmagomedov being ground in Russia, ‘The Eagle’ will not be participating on the fight card.

Instead, the UFC has book Tony Ferguson for a fight against Justin Gaethje, with the winner being awarded the promotions interim lightweight title.

While many fans will be sad to see a proposed fight between ‘El Cucuy’ and ‘The Eagle’ scrapped for a shocking fifth time, there is no doubt that Ferguson vs. Gaethje is a awesome contest.

Shortly following tonight’s announcement that the UFC would be back in business on May 9, Tony Ferguson took to Twitter with a message for his longtime nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“Tiramisu🍮Time” You Know What Day It Is Crew, # Tiramisu🎂Tuesday Compliments Of Good Ol’e Fathead 👊😂👍 🌱 Still Cutting Weight #ufc249 Wanted To Give Ya Something Sweet & Neat 🎶 I’ll Save Mine For After Weigh In’s @RealFPJr Thanks Hermano For The Recipe 💪🕶 -CSO-🥇🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/kldpQQO6Ft — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 15, 2020

Tony Ferguson will enter the May 9 event on a incredible twelve-fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 238.

As for Justin Gaethje, ‘The Highlight’ is currently on a three-fight win streak, with all three of those victories coming by way of first round knockout. During that impressive stretch, Gaethje has disposed of James Vick, Edson Barboza and Donald Cerrone.

What do you think of Tony Ferguson taking a dig at Khabib Nurmagomedov following the news that he has been rebooked to fight Justin Gaethje on May 9? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on April 14, 2020