Former UFC star Tony Ferguson drops major news: ‘I’ve got a fight’

Tony Ferguson is headed back to the cage. Scratch that. The former UFC star is headed to the boxing ring in just over a months’ time.

Ferguson, best known for a stunning 12-fight win streak in the stacked UFC lightweight division, announced his upcoming fight in a conversation with Red Corner MMA.

“I’m going into camp,” he said (via MMA Mania). “Right now I’ve got a fight on August 30th, it will be boxing. I can’t tell you who yet but it will be boxing and I’m slowly making my way there. But one win changes everything.”

Ferguson did not specify who he will be fighting on August 30. That detail remains under wraps. However, with the fight date fast approaching, we’ll probably know who he’s fighting soon — assuming this bout doesn’t fall apart like his last one.

While Ferguson is the owner of one of the best win streaks in UFC history, he’s also behind one of the promotion’s worst losing streaks. In a shocking reversal of fortune, he followed his 12 wins with eight-straight losses. The last occurred last August, when he was submitted by Michael Chiesa. He left the UFC soon after, and has not fought since.

Given Ferguson’s losing streak, and the fact that he’s now 41 years old, many fans have called to him to retire.

It doesn’t sound like that will be happening any time soon.