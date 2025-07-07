Former UFC star Tony Ferguson drops major news: ‘I’ve got a fight’

By BJ Penn Staff - July 7, 2025

Tony Ferguson is headed back to the cage. Scratch that. The former UFC star is headed to the boxing ring in just over a months’ time.

Tony Ferguson, UFC

Ferguson, best known for a stunning 12-fight win streak in the stacked UFC lightweight division, announced his upcoming fight in a conversation with Red Corner MMA.

“I’m going into camp,” he said (via MMA Mania). “Right now I’ve got a fight on August 30th, it will be boxing. I can’t tell you who yet but it will be boxing and I’m slowly making my way there. But one win changes everything.”

Ferguson did not specify who he will be fighting on August 30. That detail remains under wraps. However, with the fight date fast approaching, we’ll probably know who he’s fighting soon — assuming this bout doesn’t fall apart like his last one.

While Ferguson is the owner of one of the best win streaks in UFC history, he’s also behind one of the promotion’s worst losing streaks. In a shocking reversal of fortune, he followed his 12 wins with eight-straight losses. The last occurred last August, when he was submitted by Michael Chiesa. He left the UFC soon after, and has not fought since.

Given Ferguson’s losing streak, and the fact that he’s now 41 years old, many fans have called to him to retire.

It doesn’t sound like that will be happening any time soon.

Tony Ferguson blows off calls for retirement

“A lot of people use that stupid f*cking word ‘retirement.’ I don’t use that word,” Ferguson said. “I’m still competing. I’m 41 and I’m faster than every single one of the people in this room. You wanna run and sprint? I’m still faster. I can do more pull-ups, more pushups, any kind of calisthenics, you can put your name on it.”

“I’m the only one who went through David Goggins’ hell week and everybody’s forgotten about that. My mind and my body are A+ and right now I am sharp and I’m getting sharper.”

Stay tuned for updates on who Tony Ferguson will meet in his first fight outside the UFC.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Tony Ferguson UFC

Related

Donn Davis, Donald Trump, PFL, UFC

Donn Davis pitches Donald Trump on PFL fights at the White House

BJ Penn Staff - July 7, 2025
Robert Whittaker
UFC

Robert Whittaker lays out retirement timeline for "fairy tale ending"

Cole Shelton - July 7, 2025

Robert Whittaker is closing in on the end of his UFC career.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall gives stern warning to UFC fans about taking photos of his children

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 7, 2025

Tom Aspinall will not tolerate having his personal space invaded, especially when it involves his children.

Joshua Van
UFC

Joshua Van shares message to those who don't believe in his UFC title aspirations

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 7, 2025

Joshua Van has a message for those who don’t believe he can win UFC gold.

Sean Strickland, UFC, MMA
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland denies UFC legend's claims of being kicked out of gym

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 7, 2025

Sean Strickland has denied claims from one UFC icon on his departure from Team Quest.

Ben Askren

Former UFC star Corey Anderson praises Ben Askren amidst health concerns

Harry Kettle - July 7, 2025
Ilia Topuria, UFC
UFC

Ilia Topuria reveals he promised UFC he wouldn't move up to welterweight straight away

Harry Kettle - July 7, 2025

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria has made an interesting revelation regarding a possible move up to welterweight.

Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier UFC 302
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev believes Dustin Poirier will defeat Max Holloway at UFC 318

Harry Kettle - July 7, 2025

Islam Makhachev is of the belief that former rival Dustin Poirier will defeat Max Holloway in their UFC 318 main event.

Kelvin Gastelum
UFC

Kelvin Gastelum gives his thoughts on how he can bounce back from UFC slump

Harry Kettle - July 7, 2025

UFC veteran Kelvin Gastelum has given his thoughts on how he can rebound from his recent slump in the promotion.

Islam Makhachev training
UFC

Islam Makhachev gives his thoughts on potential UFC retirement timeline

Harry Kettle - July 7, 2025

UFC star Islam Makhachev has spoken out about the possibility of him retiring from mixed martial arts in the near future.