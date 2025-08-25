Legendary referee poses interesting question to Brian Ortega amid UFC Shanghai defeat

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 25, 2025

A renowned ex-referee has an important question for Brian Ortega.

Brian Ortega UFC walkout

Ortega was in action this past Saturday in the co-main event of UFC Shanghai. It was a big spot for “T-City,” as he was facing a former UFC champion in Aljamain Sterling. It was also an opportunity for Ortega to rebound after losing his UFC 306 clash with Diego Lopes.

The final result of the five-round UFC Shanghai co-headliner was Ortega dropping a unanimous decision to Sterling. During a new episode of the “Weighing In” podcast, “Big” John McCarthy wondered if Ortega’s heart is still in the fight game (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Brian, what are you thinking?” McCarthy said on his “Weighing In” podcast. “Are you truly, really into this? I can tell you, when Brian was young, and I knew him before he was ever in the UFC, and did his fights and would talk to him, he would always talk about, ‘I love fighting … I love fighting.’ That’s great, you need to. This has got to be what you want to do. And then, even in his interviews: ‘I love fighting.’ OK, then why are you not putting the things into it that are going to make you the success that you were earlier in your career? Because there seems to be something askew.

“There seems to be something that is changing, and it’s not just the competition, because he’s faced great competition for a long time now. When you’re facing the Frankie Edgars, the Max Holloways, you’re going to get wins and losses. They don’t come easy. I’m not taking anything away from what Aljamain did, but there were moments in this fight where you’re looking at Brian and you’re saying, ‘There’s your opportunity – go. There’s your opening – go,’ and he’s not. When you are not capable of seeing those moments and pulling the trigger, it becomes a very difficult thing to win the fight. Right now, I just don’t see that same offensive aggression from him.”

Ortega has now gone 1-4 in his last five bouts. He hasn’t been able to put together a winning streak since the days when he was undefeated. Some have even called for “T-City” to move up to the lightweight division following his gaunt appearance during the weigh-ins prior to the Sterling fight, which had to be contested at a catchweight.

Related

Dricus du Plessis UFC 319 corner

Dricus du Plessis posts lengthy statement following lopsided UFC 319 loss against Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 25, 2025
Islam Makhachev UFC champion
UFC

Islam Makhachev unsure if he'll ever return to lightweight, remains interested in Ilia Topuria fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 24, 2025

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev isn’t so sure that a return to 155 pounds will be doable.

Luke Rockhold boxing MMA gym
UFC

Luke Rockhold explains why he isn't interested in MMA return prior to boxing match against Darren Till

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 24, 2025

Luke Rockhold isn’t thinking about a return to MMA competition, but could that change?

Daniel Cormier UFC fighter introduction
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier laments one lucrative UFC fight he never got a chance to have

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 24, 2025

Daniel Cormier has shared his thoughts on missing out on one major payout during his time as an active member of the UFC roster.

Johnny Walker stops Zhang Mingyang at UFC Shanghai
UFC

Johnny Walker felt timing was off despite UFC Shanghai win: 'I was not very trusting'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 24, 2025

Johnny Walker pulled off an upset win at UFC Shanghai, but he feels his performance could’ve been even better.

Aljamain Sterling punches Brian Ortega at UFC Shanghai

Aljamain Sterling explains what made UFC Shanghai win over Brian Ortega satisfying

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 24, 2025
Quinton Jackson and Raja Jackson
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Rampage Jackson issues statement amid shocking video of son beating down pro wrestler

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 24, 2025

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson is aware of his son’s actions during a pro wrestling event, and he has responded to the disturbing footage.

Jack Della Maddalena leaves with UFC title
Tyron Woodley

Jack Della Maddalena would've struggled against past UFC welterweights, says former champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 22, 2025

A former UFC Welterweight Champion is skeptical of Jack Della Maddalena finding success in his era.

Aaron Pico holds Lerone Murphy at UFC 319
Aljamain Sterling

Aaron Pico receives prudent advice from UFC Shanghai fighter following KO loss to Lerone Murphy

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 22, 2025

A main card UFC Shanghai fighter has some guidance for Aaron Pico.

Khamzat Chimaev and Marc Goddard at UFC 319
Marc Goddard

UFC 319 referee Marc Goddard gets support amid debate involving Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 22, 2025

Marc Goddard was the center of attention at times during the UFC 319 main event thanks to the commentary of Joe Rogan.