Tom Aspinall would shift focus on Sergei Pavlovich if Ciryl Gane doesn’t want to fight him: “I’m happy to step up and take that”

Tom Aspinall Turns Attention To Sergei Pavlovich

Tom Aspinall doesn’t get the sense that Ciryl Gane is gung-ho over the idea of fighting him. The Leigh native told The Mac Life that he will not force the fight if it isn’t meant to be. Instead, he’d rather shift the focus on Pavlovich (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I’m no bully,” Aspinall told The MacLife. “If he doesn’t want the fight, I’m not going to try and force it on him. I wanted to go in the cage. The UFC didn’t want me to go in the cage. Yeah, if he wants the fight, it’s here. If he doesn’t want the fight, we’ll see. I know I’m a bad matchup for him. I think that stylistically it’s a good matchup for me, but if he doesn’t want it, then I understand.”

“Well, that only leaves one guy left: the big Russian fella who nobody wants,” Aspinall said. “I’m happy to step up and take that. Like I’m more than happy to fight Sergei Pavlovich. I was supposed to fight two times before. The fights didn’t happen for whatever reason. Yeah, let’s do it. I’m happy to fight anyone that gets me close to the title.”

Aspinall has had 16 pro MMA fights thus far. His record stands at 13-3 and he’s gone 9-1 in his last 10 outings. The one loss during that stretch was due to a knee injury just 15 seconds into his bout against Curtis Blaydes.