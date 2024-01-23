Nico Carrillo leapfrogs to top spot in ONE bantamweight Muay Thai rankings

ONE Championship’s bantamweight Muay Thai division witnessed a seismic shift as Nico Carrillo’s recent triumph propelled him to the #1 spot in the rankings.

The Scottish striker reached new heights when he attained the biggest win of his career to date. He did so by knocking out former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama this past December.

The aftermath of this stunning upset saw Carrillo jump four slots in the top five. This shuffle nudged down Nong-O, Felipe Lobo, Saemapetch Fairtex, and Liam Harrison, who each dropped a spot in the pecking order.

This is what the bantamweight Muay Thai rankings look like now:

Champion: Jonathan Haggerty

#1: Nico Carrillo

#2: Nong-O Hama

#3: Felipe Lobo

#4: Saemapetch Fairtex

#5: Liam Harrison

Moments after his victory over Nong-O, Carrillo wasted no time in declaring his audacious intention to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title.

Despite his newfound status as the top contender in the weight class, “The King of the North” will have to exercise patience.

Haggerty is set to defend his crown against Lobo in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16.

Carrillo, however, looms as a potential challenger for the winner of this clash. This adds an intriguing subplot to an already eagerly anticipated matchup.