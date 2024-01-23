Nico Carrillo leapfrogs to top spot in ONE bantamweight Muay Thai rankings
ONE Championship’s bantamweight Muay Thai division witnessed a seismic shift as Nico Carrillo’s recent triumph propelled him to the #1 spot in the rankings.
The Scottish striker reached new heights when he attained the biggest win of his career to date. He did so by knocking out former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama this past December.
The aftermath of this stunning upset saw Carrillo jump four slots in the top five. This shuffle nudged down Nong-O, Felipe Lobo, Saemapetch Fairtex, and Liam Harrison, who each dropped a spot in the pecking order.
This is what the bantamweight Muay Thai rankings look like now:
- Champion: Jonathan Haggerty
- #1: Nico Carrillo
- #2: Nong-O Hama
- #3: Felipe Lobo
- #4: Saemapetch Fairtex
- #5: Liam Harrison
Moments after his victory over Nong-O, Carrillo wasted no time in declaring his audacious intention to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title.
Despite his newfound status as the top contender in the weight class, “The King of the North” will have to exercise patience.
Haggerty is set to defend his crown against Lobo in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16.
Carrillo, however, looms as a potential challenger for the winner of this clash. This adds an intriguing subplot to an already eagerly anticipated matchup.
Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu enters bantamweight MMA rankings
Aside from Nico Carrillo’s climb up the top five of his division, there have been noteworthy developments in the bantamweight MMA weight class as well.
Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu managed to secure the fifth and final spot in the rankings, despite falling short in his recent bout against #4-ranked Artem Belakh at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video on January 12.
Meanwhile, the majority of the top five remained untouched.
This is what the bantamweight MMA rankings look like now:
- Champion: Fabricio Andrade
- #1: John Lineker
- #2: Stephen Loman
- #3: Kwon Won Il
- #4: Artem Belakh
- #5: Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu
