Daniel Cormier details the fights he wants to see booked for UFC 300 and UFC Fight Night in Saudi Arabia

Daniel Cormier is detailing the fights he would like to see booked for UFC 300 and UFC Fight Night in Saudi Arabia.

The landmark event, UFC 300, is expected to take place in April of 2024, but the exact date, venue and timing has yet to be confirmed by the promotion.

In an interview on ‘The MMA Hour‘, Daniel Cormier shared how he would book UFC 300:

“I’m doing Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler. I think you have to – yea you have to. I am doing (if the winner of the pay-per-view in two weeks), I think that champion will be on UFC 300, especially if that winner is Colby Covington. If Colby Covington wins, you find a fight for him. And then another title fight. I think you get 3 title fights. I don’t think you get any returns, like Brock Lesnar or anything.”

Continuing, Cormier spoke about UFC Fight Night in Saudi Arabia:

“I think Islam has to fight in Saudi Arabia. It just makes sense. And Khamzat, I’m putting Khamzat out there too, especially if he’s healthy.”

Daniel Cormier went on to say he was going to be in Saudi Arabia. And the reason, they are opening a WWE thing over there – a WWE experience, and Cormier wants in on it first.

So there you have it, according to DC, it has to be opposing TUF 31 coaches Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) vs. Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) at UFC 300. McGregor last fought in July of 2021 at UFC 264 when he was defeated by Dustin Poirier (29-8 MMA) by TKO. Chandler also last fought and was defeated by Poirier in November of 2022 at UFC 281.

Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) is set to meet up with Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA) in a welterweight title bout at UFC 296 which takes place on Saturday, December 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Daniel Cormier believes that winner should also fight at UFC 300, especially if that winner is ‘Chaos’.

DC also thinks UFC 300 will be rounded out by a third title fight but has not put any names out there.

Who is on your wish list for fights to see take place at UFC 300?

