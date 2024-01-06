Tom Aspinall responds after Stipe Miocic preaches patience amidst calls for undisputed title fight

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has responded after being told to remain patient by Stipe Miocic.

Aspinall (14-3 MMA) claimed the promotion’s interim heavyweight title at November’s UFC 295 event after scoring a first-round knockout victory over Sergei Pavlovich (see that here). Following his spectacular performance, the British champion made his case for a crack at reigning heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones.

Despite his efforts, UFC CEO Dana White reaffirmed that the promotion will be proceeding with rebooking the previously scheduled Jones vs. Miocic title fight before providing Aspinall with the opportunity to unify the titles.

Due to the fact that ‘Bones’ will be out of action until at least the summer of 2024 as he recovers from injury, Aspinall requested that the UFC strip Jones of his title and allow him the chance to reclaim it once healthy. That request of course fell on deaf ears, but Dana White said he would allow the English fighter to defend his interim belt if he so chooses.

Obviously not thrilled with his current situation, Tom Aspinall recently took to ‘X‘ where he shared some “fun facts” about former UFC heavyweight kingpin Stipe Miocic.

“Last time Stipe fought and won, GTA: San Andreas had just come out on PS2. He will fight next for the undisputed heavyweight title, ahead of me, who’s the interim champ, active and ranked #1 in the world right now. This makes me quite upset.”

“Final fun fact: Since stipe last won a fight (Aug ‘20), I have blown my knee out, went thru the rehab process and had a year off, also had 7 UFC fights, including 4 wins vs top 10 ranked opponents and won the interim title on 2 weeks’ notice.”

Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) last competed in March of 2021, where he suffered a second-round knockout loss to Francis Ngannou, dropping the promotion’s coveted heavyweight world title in the process.

The now 41-year-old Cleveland native responded to Tom Aspinall by preaching patience.

“I have never caused a delay in the Jon (Jones) fight. Tom, once I get this win, let’s talk to unify the belt.”

Aspinall responded to Miocic’s message with the following open-ended question:

“Why wait? Ready when you are boss 🤝”

At this point, it seems like Tom Aspinall’s next fight will probably come in the form of defending his interim UFC heavyweight title against the winner of Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida which takes place on March 9 at UFC 299.