Pro fighters react after Francis Ngannou books boxing match with Anthony Joshua

By Chris Taylor - January 6, 2024

Several pro fighters have reacted after news broke that Francis Ngannou will be boxing Anthony Joshua this coming March.

Francis Ngannou

It was just yesterday afternoon when MMA journalist Ariel Helwani announced that the former UFC heavyweight champion, Ngannou (0-1), had booked his second professional boxing bout against former WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (27-3).

The ‘Ngannou vs. Joshua’ fight will be contested over ten rounds and take place on March 9 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) of course made his professional boxing debut this past October when he squared off with reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Despite being an enormous betting underdog, ‘The Predator’ shocked the world by knocking down ‘The Gypsy King’ and taking the fight to the judges’ scorecards. Although he wound up suffering a split decision defeat, Ngannou’s stock only rose in the controversial setback.

Anthony Joshua, Otto Wallin, Boxing, Day of Reckoning

As for Anthony Joshua, the British heavyweight most recently competed a last month’s ‘Day of Reckoning’ event, where he scored a fifth-round TKO victory over Otto Wallin (see that here). That finish marked Joshua’s third win in a row, as he had previously scored victories over Robert Helenius and Jermaine Franklin.

Following the blockbuster ‘Ngannou vs. Joshua’ announcement, several pro fighters took to ‘X‘ where they shared their respective thoughts on the booking.

Check out those reactions below:

“Whaaaat? Wow did not expect that!” – Matt Brown.

Whoooooa! Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua is Official!! First he took out Fury is Joshua next?” – Brendan Schaub.

“Wow. Mannnnn good for Francis $$$” – Randy Costa.

“Francis Ngannou fighting Anthony Joshua in his 2nd boxing match its gangster af! He’s fighting guys who won’t even fight each other.” – Megan Anderson.

“Fair play to Francis ngannou, two heavyweight top dogs back to back.” – Arnold Allen.

“Francis Ngannou is one of the greatest sports stories ever.” – Sean O’Connell.

Do you think Francis Ngannou will be able to upset Anthony Joshua when the pair collide on March 9 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia?

Previous Post

Topics:

Anthony Joshua Boxing News Francis Ngannou

Related

Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua

Opening odds released for Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua

Cole Shelton - January 5, 2024
Francis Ngannou, Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Francis Ngannou releases first statement after booking Anthony Joshua boxing match

Josh Evanoff - January 5, 2024

PFL heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou is ready for his upcoming boxing match with Anthony Joshua.

Francis Ngannou
Boxing News

Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua boxing match reportedly a "done deal"

Cole Shelton - January 5, 2024

Francis Ngannou has his second pro boxing fight set.

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury
UFC

Francis Ngannou reflects on his departure from the UFC: “This business can be nasty”

Harry Kettle - January 4, 2024

PFL star Francis Ngannou has reflected on his exit from the Ultimate Fighting Championship last year.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul reportedly enters talks with boxer who fights 45 pounds lighter than him: "Anytime anyplace"

Josh Evanoff - January 3, 2024

Jake Paul is reportedly in talks to face Neeraj Goyat in his next boxing match in March.

Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather

RIZIN announces Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao 2 for 2024

Josh Evanoff - January 2, 2024
Jake Paul, Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

Jake Paul alleges Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz is on after 'Gamebred' makes return announcement

Josh Evanoff - January 2, 2024

According to Jake Paul, a boxing match with Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz is on the books for 2024.

Francis Ngannou Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Eddie Hearn names Francis Ngannou as 1 of 3 possible opponents for Anthony Joshua’s next fight

Susan Cox - January 2, 2024

Eddie Hearn has named Francis Ngannou as 1 of 3 possible opponents for Anthony Joshua’s next fight.

Mike Tyson Tyson Fury
Mike Tyson

Teddy Atlas questions the legitimacy of Mike Tyson being viewed as an all time great: “I don’t know if he was ever great”

Harry Kettle - December 28, 2023

Teddy Atlas has given his thoughts on boxing legend Mike Tyson’s status as one of the all-time greats.

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Deontay Wilder vows to meet Anthony Joshua despite upset loss: "The fight still can go on"

Josh Evanoff - December 27, 2023

Former heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder still wants to face Anthony Joshua.