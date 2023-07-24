Tom Aspinall expects to be UFC champion by July 2024: “Lot of time to think”

By Josh Evanoff - July 24, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall expects to be champion by this time next year.

Tom Aspinall

The British heavyweight contender ended his long layoff over the weekend at UFC London. Out for a year due to an injury suffered against Curtis Blaydes last summer, Tom Aspinall returned to the same arena to face Marcin Tybura. There, the Brit wasted no time getting finishing ‘Tybur’.

In the main event of UFC London, Tom Aspinall scored a first-round knockout victory. Following the victory, he called to face the winner of Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac, taking place in France later this year. The British fighter also opined that he will be the one to finally dethrone Jon Jones.

On The MMA Hour, Tom Aspinall was asked if he will be heavyweight champion by this time next year. There, the British star answered in the affirmative and added that his time on the shelf over the last 12 months has given him confidence. During that time away from the cage, he learned a lot about himself.

Tom Aspinall

“Yes, yes,” Tom Aspinall answered when asked if he would be heavyweight champion by this time next year. “You know why? Because the time off showed me a lot of truths about myself. I had time to think about exactly what I want, exactly what I want to do, and how I’m going to go about it. It’s going to sound corny but I really, really welcome greatness now. I feel before, I had a little bit of an imposter syndrome.”

He continued, “I was just enjoying the ride and stuff… That’s just the way I’m going about things these days, is, I’m getting what I want. I’m forcing my way through it. Whereas before, I was a little bit too happy to sit on the fence a bit, being the nice guy and all that stuff. I’m still a nice person, I’ll treat you good if you treat me good. I still give off positive energy and love to everyone.”

“But, I’m going for what I want mate. I’ve spent my life doing this sport, I’ve spent working towards being the UFC heavyweight champion of the world. I’m going to knock down everyone in my way, simple as that.”

What do you make of these comments from Tom Aspinall? Do you think he’ll become UFC champion?

