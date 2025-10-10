TJ Dillashaw gives his thoughts on Merab Dvalishvili vs Umar Nurmagomedov rematch

By Harry Kettle - October 10, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili defends takedown Umar Nurmagomedov

UFC veteran TJ Dillashaw has given his thoughts on a possible rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov.

As we know, Merab Dvalishvili is one of the most exciting intriguing in all of mixed martial arts right now. He’s also one of the most successful, having just defended his UFC bantamweight championship for the third time. He defeated Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320, cementing his position as one of the best to ever do it at 135 pounds.

RELATED: Merab Dvalishvili’s coach makes brutal prediction for possible Umar Nurmagomedov rematch

Since then, fans have been discussing who should be next for Dvalishvili. Some believe it should be Petr Yan, whereas others want to wait and see whether or not Umar Nurmagomedov gets past Mario Bautista in his next outing.

In a recent podcast, TJ Dillashaw explained why he wants to see Dvalishvili vs Nurmagomedov 2.

Dillashaw’s view on Dvalishvili vs Nurmagomedov 2

“I think that’s a mistake that a lot of guys make, is that they’re not shooting on him,” Dillashaw said on the “JAXXON PODCAST.” “Umar did, though. That’s why I want to see him fight Umar again, because someone needs to take him down and hold him down. Who knows how good his bottom game is?

“I don’t know. Usually, when you watch a wrestling-grappling guy, people hate watching it and it’s boring. But not Merab. He makes it entertaining. Even though all he’s doing is taking you down, he makes it entertaining. He’s never stalling.”

“One thing about Merab: He’s got great takedowns, but his top control is not, like, awesome,” Dillashaw said. “You see someone like Khabib (Nurmagomedov) take you down, he’s going to wrist-ride you. He’s going to hold you down. That’s why Merab’s got like the world record of takedowns because he’s going to keep taking you down, keep taking you down.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

