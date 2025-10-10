Kamaru Usman explains why he wants to see Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev 3

Kamaru Usman has explained why he’s interested in seeing Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev 3 take place.

Last weekend, Alex Pereira finished Magomed Ankalaev via TKO to recapture the UFC light heavyweight championship. It was a huge moment for ‘Poatan’, and it was one that not a lot of people realistically saw coming. Now, many have started focusing on what’s next for the Brazilian sensation.

RELATED: Magomed Ankalaev issues first social media statement since stunning KO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 320

Pereira has made it clear that he wants to make the move up to heavyweight. When he does, he plans on going head to head with Jon Jones, who wants to break his retirement in order to return at the White House event next year. Dana White, though, isn’t entirely convinced that he’s serious about that.

In a recent podcast, Kamaru Usman made his pitch for seeing a trilogy fight between Pereira and Ankalaev.

Usman’s view on Pereira vs Ankalaev 3

“Yes, of course I would love to see the trilogy,” Usman said on his “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with Henry Cejudo. “Pereira didn’t give us his best performance because there was something going on behind closed doors (in the first fight). Ankalaev didn’t give us his best performance because there was something going on behind closed doors (in the second fight). This is for all the marbles.”

“We don’t hear these things once you win,” Usman said. “Pereira loses the title, we heard what happened. Now Ankalaev lost the title and we’re hearing what happened. So the third fight, I do believe, is for all the marbles. You have to govern yourself to get to the fight as healthy as possible. This is part of our job. This is what makes our job so damn hard is to govern yourself and try to get in there as healthy as possible because there’s no excuses – especially if that trilogy fight happens.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie