Kamaru Usman explains why he wants to see Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev 3

By Harry Kettle - October 10, 2025
Alex Pereira UFC 320 interview with Joe Rogan

Kamaru Usman has explained why he’s interested in seeing Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev 3 take place.

Last weekend, Alex Pereira finished Magomed Ankalaev via TKO to recapture the UFC light heavyweight championship. It was a huge moment for ‘Poatan’, and it was one that not a lot of people realistically saw coming. Now, many have started focusing on what’s next for the Brazilian sensation.

RELATED: Magomed Ankalaev issues first social media statement since stunning KO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 320

Pereira has made it clear that he wants to make the move up to heavyweight. When he does, he plans on going head to head with Jon Jones, who wants to break his retirement in order to return at the White House event next year. Dana White, though, isn’t entirely convinced that he’s serious about that.

In a recent podcast, Kamaru Usman made his pitch for seeing a trilogy fight between Pereira and Ankalaev.

Usman’s view on Pereira vs Ankalaev 3

“Yes, of course I would love to see the trilogy,” Usman said on his “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with Henry Cejudo. “Pereira didn’t give us his best performance because there was something going on behind closed doors (in the first fight). Ankalaev didn’t give us his best performance because there was something going on behind closed doors (in the second fight). This is for all the marbles.”

“We don’t hear these things once you win,” Usman said. “Pereira loses the title, we heard what happened. Now Ankalaev lost the title and we’re hearing what happened. So the third fight, I do believe, is for all the marbles. You have to govern yourself to get to the fight as healthy as possible. This is part of our job. This is what makes our job so damn hard is to govern yourself and try to get in there as healthy as possible because there’s no excuses – especially if that trilogy fight happens.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Related

Mike Perry

Mike Perry "would go back to MMA" for UFC White House card

Dylan Bowker - October 10, 2025
UFC Vancouver
UFC

UFC Vancouver's Kyle Nelson says Matt Frevola’s “been put down before", and fans are "going to see that again"

Dylan Bowker - October 10, 2025

Kyle Nelson foresees an electric fight and an emphatic ending to his UFC Vancouver fight with Matt Frevola. This was expressed in a recent interview for MMA Canada. Nelson had an online post a few months ago about how the Canadians went undefeated last time the UFC came to Vancouver, and that he has the desire to keep that trend going on October 18th.

Malcolm Wellmaker celebrates after a knockout win at UFC Atlanta
UFC

UFC 322 adds surging knockout artist to stacked card featuring Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev

Curtis Calhoun - October 10, 2025

UFC bantamweight prospect Malcolm Wellmaker adds to an intriguing card at Madison Square Garden next month.

Dillon Danis interacts with security at UFC 229, opposite Islam Makhachev after his win at UFC 311
Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis accuses Islam Makhachev of hitting him with cheap shot during infamous Khabib/McGregor brawl

Curtis Calhoun - October 10, 2025

Controversial combat sports star Dillon Danis revealed new details surrounding his infamous post-fight brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Co. following UFC 229.

Tom Aspinall speaks at a UFC 304 press conference, opposite Daniel Cormier in the cage at UFC 252
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall gets brutally honest on how fight vs. prime Daniel Cormier would play out

Curtis Calhoun - October 10, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall revealed how he believes a matchup with prime Daniel Cormier would’ve played out inside the Octagon.

Saimon Oliveira UFC Rio Weigh-in

UFC Rio weigh-in results: Near perfect day marred by horrendous miss on scale

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 10, 2025
Merab Dvalisvili during UFC 320 title fight
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili called out by former UFC champion on two-fight skid

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 10, 2025

A former UFC titleholder hopes to challenge Merab Dvalishvili despite suffering some setbacks.

Khalil Rountree UFC fighter introduction
UFC

Khalil Rountree dismisses narrative following UFC 320 loss to Jiri Prochazka

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 10, 2025

Khalil Rountree is dismissive of one narrative following his UFC 320 defeat.

Carlos Ulberg speaks during a UFC Perth press conference, opposite Alex Pereira celebrating after his win at UFC 320
Carlos Ulberg

MMA analyst wants to see Alex Pereira fight Carlos Ulberg before heavyweight move

Harry Kettle - October 10, 2025

MMA analyst Laura Sanko has given her thoughts on Alex Pereira fighting Carlos Ulberg before a heavyweight switch.

Merab Dvalishvili and Joe Rogan at UFC 320
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili sparred five rounds on the day of UFC 320, says Khalil Rountree Jr

Harry Kettle - October 10, 2025

UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili sparred for five full rounds on the day of UFC 320, according to Khalil Rountree Jr.