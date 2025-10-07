Merab Dvalishvili’s coach makes brutal prediction for possible Umar Nurmagomedov rematch

The head coach of UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili has a scathing prediction for a potential Umar Nurmagomedov rematch.

Back in January, Dvalishvili silenced any doubters he may have had left. He successfully defended the 135-pound gold against Nurmagomedov via unanimous decision. While Nurmagomedov was competitive, “The Machine” was a step ahead and outlasted the challenger.

Nurmagomedov is scheduled to meet Mario Bautista in a possible title eliminator at UFC 321. If Nurmagomedov eventually gets a rematch with Dvalishvili, coach John Wood doesn’t believe he will stand a chance against his fighter. Wood explained his prediction during an appearance on “Submission Radio,” (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I think he finishes Umar. I think he destroys Umar,” Wood told Submission Radio. “It’s way worse for Umar. People try to make excuses for whatever Umar’s camp had going on. That was the worst Merab that you’ve ever seen. That was the most unhealthy, sick, injured Merab that you will ever see take a short-notice fight: hand, back, rib, shins, shins, staph infection.

“Everything you could possibly go through, and he still went out there and handled it just like that. And that’s one that you don’t want to have angry Merab on your ass – and he’s not a huge fan of some of the stuff that they say, some of the stuff he does. I think that goes in a much more violent fashion, and I think there’s a finish that would probably be coming out of that fight.”

Dvalishvili is eyeing one more fight before the end of 2026. Wood has admitted he’d prefer the champion takes some time off, but he’ll support him if a December fight is what he wants to do. “The Machine” has suggested a title defense against Petr Yan, who he defeated back in 2021.

If Dvalishvili gets his wish, he could break a UFC record for the most successful title defenses in a single year.