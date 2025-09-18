Merab Dvalishvili explains why he’s rooting for Mario Bautista against Umar Nurmagomedov

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is hoping Mario Bautista defeats Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 321.

Bautista is taking on Nurmagomedov in a No. 1 contender bout, as the winner should get a title shot. Although Nurmagomedov has a bigger name and following, Dvalishvili says he is actually rooting for Bautista as he wants a fresh matchup.

“I hope Bautista whoops Umar’s ass,” Dvalishvili told MMA Junkie. “I will fight Bautista next because Bautista is a good fighter. He has a good winning streak, he beat a lot of good guys, and he’s the most deserving guy. Bautista’s cousin’s name is not Khabib. That’s why he needs a nine-fight winning streak to maybe fight for the belt.

“Some people can get a title fight after a six-fight win streak, fighting nobodies, without ranked opponents. So yeah, Bautista could be next or there are some other fights in our division, and after that, we will have more contenders in our weight class,” Dvalishvili added.

It’s an interesting comment from Dvalishvili, who wants to fight a new name and a fresh contender. He beat Nurmagomedov back in January, so the champ is hoping to face Bautista, whom he hasn’t fought before.

But before Merab Dvalishvili can face the winner of that fight, he will need to beat Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320 in Las Vegas.

Merab Dvalishvili eyes KO win over Cory Sandhagen

Although Dvalishvili is a sizable betting favorite, he believes the fight is harder than some think. However, he does expect to KO Sandhagen to defend his belt.

“I’m looking for the knockout because I’m working on my striking, you know,” Dvalishvili said. “This fight is mostly going to go on the feet, and of course I’m going to exchange some punches with him, and that’s the goal. But, at the same time, it’s an MMA fight. We have to be ready for everything, and I won’t be surprised.”

Merab Dvalishvili is 20-4 as a pro and coming off a submission win over Sean O’Malley.