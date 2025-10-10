Nabil Anane details story behind One Piece fascination: “The character just fits me”

Pop culture bleeds into combat sports when fighters discover characters that mirror their souls. Nabil Anane found his reflection in Monkey D. Luffy, the rubber-bodied pirate whose boundless ambition matches the young champion’s hunger for glory.

Anane defends his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title against Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 21-year-old Algerian-Thai champion faces his toughest test against the former two-sport king in Japan, the birthplace of his anime hero.

Physical similarities between fighter and character run deeper than coincidence. Luffy stretches his rubber limbs impossibly far across the Grand Line while Anane’s 6-foot-4 frame creates similar problems for opponents. Both use length as a weapon that bends expectations and breaks defensive strategies.

Anane embraced the comparison completely at ONE 172 in March. He walked out wearing a flowing red kimono and straw hat that perfectly captured Luffy’s iconic Wano Country arc outfit. Japanese fans erupted when they recognized the tribute, blending anime culture with martial arts.

The resemblance extends beyond wardrobe choices. Anane carries a scar beneath his eye that mirrors Luffy’s signature facial mark. His tall, lean physique matches the animated pirate’s build perfectly. Even their fighting philosophies align — both attack with reckless creativity while refusing to accept defeat.

Tokyo represents the perfect setting for another Luffy-inspired entrance. Eiichiro Oda created One Piece in Japan, making Anane’s title defense in the manga’s homeland feel almost scripted. The young champion plans to honor that connection through his walkout presentation.

“I got stitches here under my eye [similar to Luffy]. I’m tall, skinny, you know, and the character just fits me. And he’s entertaining. Everyone likes it, and everyone says it fits me, so good. So, it’s one of my characters now,” he said.

“Yeah, I think I’ll do that again. The Japanese people loved it. Well, I love Japan, too. Not only the fighting culture, but the people. Very nice, very polite, streets are clean, food is good. I love Japan.”

Nabil Anane pursues belts across multiple divisions

Luffy sails toward the fabled One Piece treasure that would crown him King of the Pirates. Nabil Anane chases his own legendary prize — five ONE World Championship belts across multiple weight classes and striking disciplines.

The quest began when Anane captured interim gold by knocking out Nico Carrillo at ONE 170. His stunning victory over Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172 avenged an earlier loss while establishing him among elite strikers. Those wins elevated him to undisputed champion status, but his ambition extends far beyond one throne.

Team Mehdi Zatout provides the crew for Anane’s journey. His younger brother Yonis trains alongside him, creating brotherhood similar to Luffy’s Straw Hat Pirates. Teammates like Abdulla Dayakaev and PTT Apichart Farm push him daily while sharing the same quest for greatness.

Regian Eersel represents a future challenge that excites the young champion. The lightweight king’s combination of size, speed, and technical brilliance presents problems that Anane admits he’s not ready to solve. But several years of growth could change that equation dramatically.

“It’s when I find the five pieces left. That’s when I’ll be the King,” he said.

“One of my dreams is to be one of the best in every division that I’ll fight. If in bantamweight there are no more opponents, I’ll move up to featherweight, and I’ll do the best in featherweight also. And when I clean up all of featherweight, I’ll be the best in lightweight. That’s what I want to be. That’s my goal.

“Well, he is very good and strong. It’ll be a very great fight. It won’t be easy for me. He’s tall, has good hands, good knees, and he’s fast. I want to fight him in the future. Maybe in 2 or 3 years, 3 or 4 years, even 5 years.”