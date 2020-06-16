Tito Ortiz believes he was left off the white privilege list from birth

MMA veteran Tito Ortiz continues to cause a stir on social media, this time due to some comments regarding white privilege.

Ortiz, who has won five of his last six fights, has been incredibly outspoken regarding the current state of the world — from the government to COVID-19 to the Black Lives Matter movement and beyond.

On the aforementioned topic of white privilege, Ortiz had the following to say on Instagram last night.

I am Living proof! Truth! #LivingTheAmericanDream #youcandoittoo

Ortiz has certainly been making some noise with his remarks in recent times, and even claimed recently that he wants to become a police officer.

“I’m going to be a police officer,” he wrote. “I can help bring respect back to officers. We should be treat each other how we want to be treated.”

“I plan on it,” Ortiz said about becoming a place officer (h/t MMA Mania). “It just depends on what ranking I want to do. Do I want to be a sheriff or do I want to be a police officer? I haven’t really made my decision yet. I’m actually going to go to L.A. in the next few days and go do a ride-along with one of my friends. I’ll be fighting one more time this year. I want to hang ’em up, but, I want to do something else that will not just keep that excitement going but just do what’s right for the country. Do what’s right for the city, for my city.”

“Growing up as a kid I was always told the cops are the bad guys, cops are the bad guys, cops are the bad guys, but as I grew up I became a citizen who gave back to my community, I realized cops are the good guys,” Ortiz added. “The cops are the ones protecting us and they’re there to help, without a doubt.”

While some would prefer for Tito to focus on activities within the world of mixed martial arts, it doesn’t appear as if this crusade of his is going to stop any time soon.