Glover Teixeira explains why he should fight Jan Blachowicz for the UFC’s vacant light heavyweight title

UFC veteran Glover Teixeira has explained why he believes he should fight Jan Blachowicz for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

Teixeira is coming off of what is easily one of the most impressive wins of his career, as he was able to finish top contender Anthony Smith last month to take his current win streak to four. With his last defeat coming back in July 2018, many believe he’s now a viable contender for a shot at the belt.

With Jones seemingly walking away from the title for the time being, Teixeira noted during a recent interview with MMA Junkie that he wants to square off with Jan Blachowicz for the right to be called champion.

“In my opinion, I’m looking forward to fighting for the title,” Teixeira said. “I want to fight Jan Blachowicz because we’re both coming from – I mean, I come from four wins in a row, I believe he coming from four, five wins in a row something like that and who am I to say who’s going to fight next?”

When asked about the possibility of Thiago Santos or Dominick Reyes getting a rematch for the belt, he had the following to say.

“Those guys had their chance,” Teixeira said. “They went in there, they fought for the title and they lost and they gotta come back and we fight to get back in there again. You don’t get rematches for a title unless you’re the champion.”

“I think me and Blachowicz, we should fight and those guys have to fight to get wins, maybe Thiago and Reyes have to fight to see who’s gonna win and who’s gonna fight for the title next,” Teixeira added.

With Glover Teixeira and Jan Blachowicz both looking like absolute killers in their respective last outings, this is a fight that could make a whole lot of sense at the top of the division. Whether or not Dana White agrees, though, is yet to be determined.