Tim Kennedy teases return in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Tim Kennedy has proven to be a man with little to no fears. After some time away from MMA and re-enlisting in the U.S. Army Special Forces, he appears ready for a comeback.

Tuesday, Kennedy took to his Instagram where he posted a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) image with “Time for a comeback” slapped over it. In the caption, the former Strikeforce title challenger said; “Big things coming. Rehab first, fisticuffs second.”

Four days prior to Kennedy’s most recent comments, he underwent successful knee surgery.

“I have run hard in the paint my entire life,” Kennedy said on Instagram. “Nothing is going to change now. This isn’t my first and it won’t be my last. These knees hate this guy but the orthopedic surgeons love him.

“Surgery complete… They tried to kill me on the operating table but I was able to fend them off even while I was under anesthesia. Physical therapy starts this afternoon.”

Kennedy, a former Green Beret sniper, last fought in December 2016 at UFC 206. In the bout, the now 41-year old suffered a third-round knockout loss to Kelvin Gastelum. Inevitably leading to his retirement, Kennedy went out on the only losing streak of his career as he had been defeated by Yoel Romero in the same fashion just one fight before the Gastelum clash.

Throughout his 15 year stint as an MMA fighter, Kennedy went 18-6 and picked up victories over UFC champions Michael Bisping and Robbie Lawler. Notably, the former middleweight contender also did battle with the likes of Luke Rockhold, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, Melvin Manhoef, Jason “Mayhem” Miller, Roger Gracie, and Zak Cummings.

In the time that Tim Kennedy has been retired, BKFC has become a top-tier organization when it comes to bare-knuckle boxing. In doing so, they’ve brought in several notable names from the MMA world.