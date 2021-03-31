Photo | Conor McGregor reveals new frame ahead of Dustin Poirier trilogy at UFC 264

Conor McGregor has revealed a new trimmed down frame ahead of his highly anticipated trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

McGregor and Poirier are set to collide for a third time on July 10, this after splitting their first two encounters.

The pair initially collided in a featherweight bout at UFC 178, with Conor McGregor emerging victorious by way of first round knockout.

More recently, ‘The Diamond’ was able to exact his revenge on ‘Notorious’ in a lightweight showdown at UFC 257. Poirier defeated McGregor by way of second round knockout that January evening.

Now set for a rubber match at UFC 264, Conor McGregor recently revealed that he will be showcasing a new frame this summer.

Red Zone Anaerobic Strength Training on the @McGregorFast program.

A true frame changer.

Good luck everyone. Available now on the app.. @McGregorFast pic.twitter.com/Q35BiJ1h4G — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 30, 2021

Prior to his recent setback to ‘The Diamond’, Conor McGregor was coming off of a sensational first round knockout victory over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246 in January of 2020.

As for Dustin Poirier, the Louisiana native will enter UFC 264 sporting a two-fight win streak. Prior to his stoppage victory over McGregor in their rematch, Poirier had picked up a thrilling unanimous decision win over Dan Hooker.

It is expected that the winner of July’s Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier trilogy will be the next man to challenge for the promotions coveted lightweight title.

Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira will be squaring off for the vacant 155-pound strap at UFC 262. So it will be interesting to see what all transpires this summer.

