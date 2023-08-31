Thiago Moises believes he’s more technical than Benoit Saint-Denis as he expects to “pick him apart” at UFC Paris

By Cole Shelton - August 30, 2023

Thiago Moises is excited to fight in Paris, France.

Thiago Moises

Moises is coming off a submission win over Melquizael Costa back in January and after the win, he stayed home in Brazil for a few months. With that, he was looking to return in the fall and was excited when he got the call to fight at UFC Paris.

“I think it was the right timeframe for me,” Moises said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “After my fight in Brazil in January, I stayed in Brazil for a couple of months with my family as I have been in the US since I was 17, so it was a good time to stay in Brazil. I was still training twice a day, and every time you are going to see me, it will be a better version.”

When Thiago Moises makes the walk to the Octagon at UFC Paris he will be facing Benoit Saint-Denis. Although it’s not the ranked opponent that the Brazilian wanted, Moises does expect it to be a very exciting fight.

“I watched him fight Bonfim because I was cornering Grant Dawson on the same card and it was a really good performance and I was really impressed because Bonfim is a very good fighter,” Moises said. “That was the only fight that I saw of his, but he’s a very good fighter, very well-rounded. He has really good jiu-jitsu with striking and he’s tough, it will be a great fight.”

Against Benoit Saint-Denis, Thiago Moises expects the Frenchman to try and wrestle him. However, Moises is confident he is the more technical fighter and will be able to pick apart Saint-Denis to win a decision.

“I do think he will try and take me down and work from the top position. Who is on top will have the advantage… I think his best weapon is his mindset and toughness. I’m the more technical fighter and I plan to pick him apart on the feet and on the ground. If the KO or submission is there, I’ll take it, but I won’t force it,” Thiago Moises said.

Should Moises get the win at UFC Paris, he hopes he can return at UFC Sao Paulo in November against Matt Frevola or Diego Ferreira.

“I’d love to get a ranked guy next, Matt Frevola or Diego Ferreira, one of those guys would make sense… I want to get that fight in Sao Paulo, that is where I’m from, so I want to get a quick turnaround,” Moises concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Thiago Moises UFC

Related

Sergei Pavlovich, UFC, Bonus

Sergei Pavlovich reportedly set to serve as the backup fighter for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic title fight at UFC 295

Cole Shelton - August 30, 2023
Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira explains why he won't trash talk Islam Makhachev ahead of UFC 294 rematch: "I made a mistake"

Cole Shelton - August 30, 2023

Charles Oliveira says he won’t be trash-talking Islam Makhachev ahead of their rematch like he did in the first fight.

Daniel Cormier and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Daniel Cormier laughs off Sean O'Malley's new 'CHAMP' tattoo: "We all know who you are!"

Josh Evanoff - August 30, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier isn’t a huge fan of Sean O’Malley’s latest tattoo.

Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza at UFC 274
Rose Namajunas

Rose Namajunas reflects on horrific rematch with Carla Esparza: "One of the most boring fights ever"

Josh Evanoff - August 30, 2023

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas has reflected on her loss to Carla Esparza.

Chris Weidman
Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman reveals fractured left leg suffered in UFC 292 loss to Brad Tavares

Josh Evanoff - August 30, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a broken leg against Brad Tavares this earlier month.

Ciryl Gane

Ciryl Gane says he's no longer in a rush to fight for the belt after loss to Jon Jones: "I want to take my time now"

Cole Shelton - August 30, 2023
Kurt Holobaugh
UFC

Kurt Holobaugh explains why Paddy Pimblett "needs to fight me" after winning TUF 31

Cole Shelton - August 30, 2023

Kurt Holobaugh has called out Paddy Pimblett following his TUF 31 win.

Valentina Shevchenko Rose Namajunas
UFC

Rose Namajunas explains the approach she would take in a potential fight with friend and training partner Valentina Shevchenko

Susan Cox - August 30, 2023

Rose Namajunas is explaining the approach she would take in a potential fight with friend and training partner, Valentina Shevchenko.

Sean O'Malley, Gervonta Davis
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley responds after Gervonta Davis’ trainer claims ‘Tank’ would finish him in the first round

Susan Cox - August 30, 2023

Sean O’Malley is responding after Gervonta Davis’ trainer claimed that ‘Tank’ would finish him in the first round.

Serghei Spivac
Sergei Spivac

Serghei Spivac goes to bat for his upcoming UFC Paris opponent Ciryl Gane: “Journalists talk too much”

Susan Cox - August 30, 2023

Serghei Spivac is going to bat for his upcoming UFC Paris opponent Ciryl Gane.