Thiago Moises believes he’s more technical than Benoit Saint-Denis as he expects to “pick him apart” at UFC Paris

Thiago Moises is excited to fight in Paris, France.

Moises is coming off a submission win over Melquizael Costa back in January and after the win, he stayed home in Brazil for a few months. With that, he was looking to return in the fall and was excited when he got the call to fight at UFC Paris.

“I think it was the right timeframe for me,” Moises said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “After my fight in Brazil in January, I stayed in Brazil for a couple of months with my family as I have been in the US since I was 17, so it was a good time to stay in Brazil. I was still training twice a day, and every time you are going to see me, it will be a better version.”

When Thiago Moises makes the walk to the Octagon at UFC Paris he will be facing Benoit Saint-Denis. Although it’s not the ranked opponent that the Brazilian wanted, Moises does expect it to be a very exciting fight.

“I watched him fight Bonfim because I was cornering Grant Dawson on the same card and it was a really good performance and I was really impressed because Bonfim is a very good fighter,” Moises said. “That was the only fight that I saw of his, but he’s a very good fighter, very well-rounded. He has really good jiu-jitsu with striking and he’s tough, it will be a great fight.”

Against Benoit Saint-Denis, Thiago Moises expects the Frenchman to try and wrestle him. However, Moises is confident he is the more technical fighter and will be able to pick apart Saint-Denis to win a decision.

“I do think he will try and take me down and work from the top position. Who is on top will have the advantage… I think his best weapon is his mindset and toughness. I’m the more technical fighter and I plan to pick him apart on the feet and on the ground. If the KO or submission is there, I’ll take it, but I won’t force it,” Thiago Moises said.

Should Moises get the win at UFC Paris, he hopes he can return at UFC Sao Paulo in November against Matt Frevola or Diego Ferreira.

“I’d love to get a ranked guy next, Matt Frevola or Diego Ferreira, one of those guys would make sense… I want to get that fight in Sao Paulo, that is where I’m from, so I want to get a quick turnaround,” Moises concluded.